Zendaya Says She’s Flattered By Kill Bill Vol. 3 Speculation

According to Quentin Tarantino, he’s only directing one more movie before he steps away from helming feature films, and it feels very unlikely that Kill Bill Vol. 3 is going to be that project. While it can’t be definitively ruled out, you’d imagine the Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs filmmaker would look to go out on a high note by telling a completely original story, as opposed to returning to his own well.

That being said, this is Tarantino we’re talking about, so he’s been talking up Vol. 3 for a long time without actually committing to anything. He recently revealed that he’d love to have Uma Thurman team up with daughter Maya Hawke for the third and final chapter in the Beatrix Kiddo saga, while fellow Kill Bill alumni Vivica A. Fox suggested that Zendaya play the grown-up version of Vernita Green’s child.

In a new interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress and Emmy-winning star of Euphoria admitted that she’d heard the chatter, but didn’t think there was much substance to it.

“I saw that! I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.”

Of course, there’s an extremely high chance that if Tarantino were to move forward on Kill Bill Vol. 3 and offer Zendaya the part of Nikki Green she’d seize the opportunity with both hands, but that’s an entirely hypothetical and speculative scenario. Retirements in Hollywood are rarely built to last, but having stuck to his guns for so long about leaving the movie business once he hits double figures, both the man himself and audiences around the world would be much better served if the two-time Oscar winner’s last hurrah was something we’d never seen before.