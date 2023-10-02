Cast and ticket prices for Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

Stephen Sondheim may as well be categorized as a genius. How else would he have created West Side Story, Into The Woods, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in one lifetime? Sondheim is almost as famous as Broadway itself because he quite literally pivoted the creation of Broadway into the coveted theatre that it is today. Surprisingly, he wasn’t as showered with praise when he created Merrily We Roll Along.

But today, we can’t help but stem with excitement at the revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Despite its rocky 1981 debut – when tickets were even sold for half their price – nowadays we consider the musical a force on the big stage, with several encores to its title. Most recently, Merrily We Roll Along received an Off-Broadway adaptation, but now it will finally get its deserved attention on the Broadway stage. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is in Merrily We Roll Along and where can I get the tickets?

The news of the revival of Merrily We Roll Along was made through the CBS Sunday Morning show, where Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Linsday Mendez introduced the premise back onto the big stage, even after 40 years since its disastrous debut. The fresh new faces will play Franklin, Charley, and Mary Flynn respectively, but they will also be accompanied by Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

You might have already caught a glimpse into the story with its 2022 run on the Off-Broadway stage – which so happened to be the critics’ pick in December for The New York Times. However, if you weren’t one of the lucky few, the play will be opening its curtains again on Tuesday, October 10 at the Hudson Theatre.

Unfortunately, the first few shows are already plenty booked up, with only a few slots left for October, however, the show is still less coveted from November onward. You can get the tickets and check for a more precise availability on The Hudson Broadway, and StubHub. If you’re going as a group and hope to get seats together, Broadway In Bound is the way to go.

As for the prices: don’t expect to save a lot of money. According to The Hudson Theatre, you can find tickets for as low as $77, but only for the access seats months in advance. Currently, the price range is around $150-$350 depending on the venue, the seat arrangement and the date. The tickets can go all the way up to $699 for a front-row ticket.

Considering this star-studded cast, it’s not surprising that the prices aren’t low. It is a Broadway show, after all. Although, keep in mind that if you want to grab a good seat, run to get the ticket in advance!