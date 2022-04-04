Halsey left 2022 Grammys after watching BTS perform

Halsey‘s presence at the 2022 Grammys wasn’t to be felt for long, with the multi-award-winning artist leaving the ceremony early after watching BTS.

Just three days after having surgery performed for her endometriosis, Halsey showed up on the red carpet in a stunning gothic look. Halsey hadn’t attended a Grammys since 2017, which coincidentally was also days after she had surgery performed on her. She pleaded for fans to be gentle as she still felt fragile after surgery.

She posted to her Instagram story that she’d be leaving the awards show early, but said she couldn’t go without seeing BTS perform live.

“Going to get pasta and sleep” she posted alongside a selfie, before uploading a clip of the performance by the K-pop group to her story.

Source: Halsey / Instagram Story

This year’s ceremony saw Halsey nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for last year’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, but she lost to St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home. The nom was Halsey’s third in total, after earning two nominations in 2017 for her work on The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” and Justin Bieber’s Purpose.

BTS were also up for an award at this year’s ceremony, earning a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 2021’s “Butter”. They lost to Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” — which was accepted with a tearful speech — and BTS fans were not happy, calling for a boycott of the Grammys and dubbing the ceremony the #SCAMMYs.