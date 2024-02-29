Stray Kids is one of the biggest K-Pop boy groups of the moment and I.N. is one of the most popular members. One of the members of the group’s vocal sub-unit, I.N. is a strong singer and talented dancer with great variety skills.

I.N joined the group along with the rest of the members as part of the JYP Entertainment reality show, Stray Kids, and made his debut with the song “District 9.” Despite being the youngest member of the group, I.N is a skilled member of Stray Kids and has even shown he can carry a solo song through the silly “Maknae on Top.” You can’t deny that star power.

If you want to know more about I.N., you’ve come to the right place. Here’s his birthday, his Zodiac sign, and his age as of 2024.

What is I.N.’s birthday and zodiac sign?

I.N., full name Yang Jeong-In, was born on Feb. 8, 2001, making him 23 years old. I.N. was born in Busan, South Korea and has an older brother and a younger brother. He is the youngest member of Stray Kids, or the maknae, and he is talented at singing Trot, a popular genre in Korean music where vocalists sing with a distinct vocal inflection.

Based on his birthday, I.N. is an Aquarius. Aquarius is one of the air signs of the zodiac and is the second-to-last sign out of the 12. Those who belong to this sign are known for being innovative, quirky, rebellious, and compassionate. They are often shown as caring for their fellow man and for having a fun sense of style.

This sign is ruled by Uranus, the planet that signifies sudden changes, innovation, rebellion, and chaos. Many Aquarius people are believed to be progressive and strive toward positive change. They often value intelligence in relationships and don’t like blindly following authority figures. You can often spot an Aquarius based on their free-spirited natures, offbeat fashion sense, or unique interests; keep in mind, there’s a lot more to someone’s astrological chart other than their sun sign so not all people born under Aquarius will fit this description to a T.

Given I.N.’s fashion in the “Maknae on Top” video, I think Aquarius seems to fit him well. Given his young age, I.N.’s career has been impressive so far and I can’t wait to see where he goes next. We’ll see I.N. soon when he goes on tour with the rest of Stray Kids later this year.