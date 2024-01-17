Ali Wong’s height confirmed

The 'Beef' star may tower above the crowd comedically, but when it comes to her actual height, that's another story.

Ali Wong is one of the queens of comedy, but while she towers over the comedy competition, she usually falls short, literally, standing next to them. Now we’ve got her actual height confirmed.

Big things come in small packages, and that is certainly the case with Ali Wong. Wong is a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, etc. basically, you name it, and she has probably done it. She is certainly a woman of many talents, with three Netflix specials under her belt: Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. She also stars in the hit Netflix series Beef, alongside Steven Yeun, and was in the romantic comedy Always Be My Baby. She is the first Asian woman to ever win an Emmy for a leading role. Her list of accomplishments is obviously quite extensive, yet one of the most Googled things about her is her height.

How tall is Ali Wong?

Ali Wong attracts a lot of attention, she’s a very successful comedian and actress, yet one of the things people notice most about her, oddly enough, is her height. Yet never fear, because we are here to clear up the confusion and give a final answer on exactly how tall Ali Wong actually is, or in this case, is not.

According to a report Ali Wong gave to E-News the 41-year-old actress is a self-disclosed 5 feet tall. She jokes she is so short that she can even fit into a tracksuit made for an 11 or 12-year-old. So while Ali is certainly a comedic giant, physically she is quite small.

Okay, so maybe she doesn’t tower over the competition physically, but comedically, Wong is still heads above the crowd. Coming in at only 5 feet tall, she is certainly proof to us all that it is not the size of the package that matters, but what’s inside that truly counts.