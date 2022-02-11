This year’s slate of star-studded Super Bowl commercials feature an impressive roster of celebrities from Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lindsay Lohan to Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Jim Carrey — just to name a few. And likewise, the latest offering from Avocados From Mexico, which will be the brand’s seventh Super Bowl ad, features Conan sidekick Andy Richter as none other than Julius Caesar.

In the 30-second spot, Romans have come from far and wide to the Colosseum, where revelers are tailgating in the parking lot. “This is the worst tailgate I’ve ever been to,” remarks one fan in attendance, shortly before everyone’s attention is drawn to the guy mashing up avocados with a mortar and pestle.

Suddenly, the tailgate is saved thanks to the addition of avocados — which, quite honestly, could be said in any situation in which the delicious green fruits make an appearance. “You know, they also taste great on salads,” says Richter, as Caesar. “I LOVE salads.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, the commercial is intended to launch a new marketing campaign called “Addvocados” to highlight the avocado’s “good taste, good nutrition and good times when eating it.”

“We wanted to focus on a tailgate, which everyone loves. But we wanted to create the worst kind of tailgate,” said Avocados from Mexico president and CEO Alvaro Luque, in a statement. “People go crazy for avocados this time of year,” Luque added. “There is an almost emotional connection between the Super Bowl and guac.”

Heck yeah, you obviously can’t have a Super Bowl party without the guac. We totally agree on that, so keep doing the lord’s work, Avocados From Mexico.