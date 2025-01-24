Katy Perry goes all in on giant croissant while celebrating Paris visit in Mugler mini dress

On January 24, Katy Perry attended the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, France, performing at the charity gala — and turning plenty, and I mean plenty, of heads with her allure. Or perhaps it was her mini dress and a gigantic croissant. You know, comme ci, comme ça.

During the red carpet event at the Paris charity gala, several stars walked down the carpet and were greeted by a giant croissant — representing the iconic pastry that, quite frankly, might be the most popular in the entire world. Needless to say, everyone was completely baffled by this oversized dessert, but Katy Perry took it a step further, paying homage to France on social media using that same croissant.

In fact, Perry posted not one, but two different pictures and carrousels after the event, and while the sheer size of this buttery masterpiece was enough to get anyone’s attention, it couldn’t outshine Perry’s Fran Fine-esque attire in the photos: a white-and-green Mugler mini dress, almost reminiscent of the layers in puff pastry itself. Oh, ooh là là, Miss Perry!

This hilarious encounter with what might well be the largest croissant we’ve ever seen was a moment shared by many other celebrities attending the charity event. Stars like John Legend, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, G-Dragon, and BTS’ J-Hope were also present. However, so far, only videos of the BTS star have surfaced, showing him just as mesmerized by the gigantic pastry as Miss Perry herself — and honestly, we can’t blame them.

nothing could have prepared me for the size of that croissant pic.twitter.com/HS4H37nDnB — ᯓ✦ k (@koosjunie) January 23, 2025

But what could have possibly inspired the event to invite stars from such diverse backgrounds? Well, the Gala des Pièces Jaunes is known across Europe for bringing together both Western and Eastern artists to perform in Paris, aiming to attract a wide and varied audience. The gala is described as a grand evening of solidarity, organized as part of the Yellow Coins operation by the French Hospital Foundation. The goal is to raise funds to improve the conditions of hospitalized children and adolescents, with several artists performing to support the cause.

Katy Perry, like the aforementioned artists, performed a short set during the event, singing her hit songs “Roar,” “E.T.,” and closing with “Firework.” However, from her latest album, 143, Perry only performed the single “Lifetimes,” instead choosing to highlight many of her career-defining hits — and we might guess as to why.

The Guardian gives a score of 20/100 to Katy Perry’s latest single, “Woman's World”:



“Perry’s solo return is a dated attempt at writing a feminist anthem about how women really can have it all! It’s a song that made me feel stupider every sorry time I listened to it … this… pic.twitter.com/9N0Mytb5Po — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 12, 2024

Perry’s album 143 was actually released months earlier, on September 20, 2024. However, it hasn’t garnered nearly the same acclaim as some of her past work. Pitchfork gave the album a 4.5/10, while Metacritic has it currently rated at 37 out of 100. The reception was harsh — particularly when coupled with the controversy surrounding her release of Woman’s World, which was deemed “dead on arrival” due to its connection to producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke.

You might recall Dr. Luke’s name due to his long legal battle with Kesha that started in October 2014. The singer had filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he drugged and raped her on two occasions. Many criticized Perry’s decision to collaborate with the producer, interpreting it as a disregard for women’s rights and the serious accusations against him — a sentiment that was undeniable reflected in the lukewarm reception of her work.

Nonetheless, Perry continues to stun everyone wherever she goes, dazzling all those around her in her head-turning outfits. And love it or hate it, no one can take that away from her.

