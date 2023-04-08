Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Star Wars Celebration showcase is more than fans could have ever dreamt of

It’s finally here! Star Wars Celebration kicked off today and it was totally worth the wait! All the Star Wars news we have been hoping for is finally here, and it’s is far beyond anything this awestruck reporter ever could have hoped for. We have confirmed an upcoming TV SERIES in The Acolyte, and gotten more information about what is to come in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka. Beyond that, we get two now feature-length films coming between now and 2025, in the form of Dawn of the Jedi, and a yet unnamed movie following Rey 15 years post- Rise of Skywalker. We’ve got everything you need to know about the upcoming Star Wars features, as well as any and every trailer we could find.

‘The light… it’s always been there. It will guide you.’

Dawn of the Jedi, a pre-prequel, will be set in the glory days of the Old Republic, nearly 3000 years before anything else the ‘verse has given us so far. It centers around the very first Jedi, and is being described as a “biblical epic.” Directed by award-winner James Manigold (Logan), the movie has already generated a plethora of fan buzz. There have been plenty of novels and compendium lore about the formation of the Jedi order, but with Disney’s takeover in 2012, it will be interesting to see how much of the original canon the company decides is worthy of inclusion. The Mandalorian has been quick to embrace the deeper lore of Star Wars’ past, so its safe to assume some of the fan favorite mythos will show up in the upcoming film.

‘I like firsts. Good or bad, they’re always memorable.’

Ho-lee cow. As far as first impressions go, the upcoming Ahsoka is one of the best. The trailer dropped today and boy, does it have everything we wanted (the gorgeous ladies, Hera and Sabine) and more (Chopper!). Beyond the return of many of Star Wars: Rebels heroes, the trailer also revealed the first look at one of Star Wars best villains of all time, Grand Admiral Thrawn. If the view of such amazing characters wasn’t enough for you, the sheer joy expressed by the crowd is enough to bring a tear to your eye. Check out the trailer here, just remember to breathe!

Ahsoka is coming to Dinsey Plus in August of 2023.

‘Do or do not, there is no try.’

Image via Lucasfilm/Disney

We finally have a little more information on the upcoming Star Wars blockbusters, and it looks like along with our pre-prequel we get a se-sequel. Daisy Ridley is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise her role as Rey. Set 15 years after the Rise of Skywalker, the film follows the now fully-fledged Jedi as she attempts to do what Luke could not; rebuild the Jedi order. The movie will be directed by Ms. Marvel powerhouse Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Several weeks ago, Damon Lindedof said the film would likely star a person of color as well, so keep tuned for the cast updates and whether or not Rey’s dear friend, Finn, makes another appearance in the ‘verse. The as-of-yet unnamed movie has a release date of December 19, 2025.

‘Every choice we make sends echoes through the Force.’

In another win for Old Republic fans, The Acolyte is set to drop sometime in 2024. The series will focus on a Jedi master and their Padawan as they explore the mysteries of the Dark Side as they attempt to uncover incredibly vague “shadowy secrets.” Carrie Anne Moss can be seen in the leaked footage pulling off some truly impressive fight sequences, setting the stage for what we hope is some truly awesome lightsaber fight choreography. The series will also feature a Wookie Jedi embodied by Joonas Suotamo, and some fans are jonesing for him to play Burrayaga Agaburry, the only known Wookie Padawan.

‘We are what they grow beyond. That is the burden of all masters.’

Finally we get an actual look at coming of age tale, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The leaked trailer reveals Jude Law for the Jedi he is (was there ever any doubt). Attendees likened the trailer to the Goonies as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and others even said it gave them E.T. vibes. The series has a slew of incredible directors working on it, including Kerry Condon, Oscar-nominated powerhouse of Banshees of Inisherin, and is set to drop later this year. Maybe Star Wars fans will get an early Christmas present of the show.