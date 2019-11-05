The first issue of Marvel’s Yondu solo series is due out this week and, thanks to this preview page, we now know that it’ll kill off one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Well, at least one of the Guardians in the MCU.

Yondu, which will follow the 21st century version of the character closely based on Michael Rooker’s portrayal in the movies rather than the classic iteration, begins with the Ravager captain answering a distress call by one of his space pirate cohorts. In these pages, it’s confirmed that Yondu arrives too late to help out, with Kraglin – and many other Ravagers – already dead.

See for yourself below:

Marvel Comics Just Killed Off An MCU Guardian Of The Galaxy 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kraglin’s never been a huge player in the comics and as you can see, the blue-skinned alien is very different from the humanoid character played by Sean Gunn in the films. Still, this is a shock for fans of the Guardians franchise as you’d expect him to stick around just as the MCU version has. But hey, this is the Marvel universe, so his death may not be permanent.

For more, here’s the full solicitation for Yondu #1:

YONDU #1 & #2 (of 5)

LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON (W) • JOHN MCCREA (A)

CoverS by Cully Hamner

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

ISSUE #1 – HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY AL MILGRoM

ISSUE #2 – VARIANT COVER BY Stephanie Hans

ISSUE #1 – Yondu, lone Ravager and all-around scoundrel is about to hit the biggest pay day of his life when he stumbles upon a dangerous new weapon! But when this artifact turns out to be deadlier than he bargained for, will the reward outweigh the risk as Yondu finds himself targeted by a mysterious mercenary? Plus, when an unexpected visitor from the future turns up to stop Yondu, it begs the question: exactly how bad did he screw up?! Find out in this all-new miniseries from ZAC THOMPSON and LONNIE NADLER (AGE OF X-MAN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL) and JOHN MCCREA (Dead Eyes)!

It’s interesting that Kraglin’s now dead in the comics universe, as it’s heavily rumored that another of Sean Gunn’s characters is going to die in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well. In case you haven’t heard, it’s believed that Rocket may meet his end in James Gunn’s upcoming threequel, which could feature the raccoon facing his creator, the High Evolutionary. The conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy saga is currently on hold so that Gunn can work on DC’s The Suicide Squad, but it’ll hopefully be in theaters in a couple of years. And as for Yondu #1, it’ll be available from November 6th.