Matt Murdock will be spending more time in the courtroom in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

The pieces are starting to slowly come together to create a picture of what fans can expect from Disney Plus reboot, Daredevil: Born Again. This new take on the story is set to include a lot more lawyer Matt than audiences were used to with the Netflix series, star Charlie Cox has revealed.

Everybody knows that Matt Murdock is a lawyer by day, and vigilante by night, but whereas Netflix’s Daredevil was more interested in exploring the dark hours of the night, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Born Again is making more room for the sunlight.

In an interview with GQ, Cox said that “there’ll be a heavy influence of courtroom stuff” in the new show, exploring sides of the attorney at law we haven’t seen before. The actor attributed this difference to the number of episodes Disney and Marvel ordered for Born Again, which implies that the pacing and structure might feel different from Daredevil‘s more compact 13-episode format on Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again will develop across 18 episodes, an unusually high number for television and streaming’s current landscape. There will likely be a number of important plots going on at the same time, including one focused on the protagonist’s legal profession.

Cox has been focused on getting acquainted with the nooks and crannies of the law world, as he gears up to begin shooting.

“I’m heavily focused on researching that area of this character, and his life. It was one of the areas we didn’t do a huge amount exploration around before.”

The actor says he is “really excited” to go back to Hell’s Kitchen, and stressed the importance of not taking the character for granted, no matter how long he’s been playing the title hero.

Production for Daredevil: Born Again is set to begin in the early months of 2023, and is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2024.