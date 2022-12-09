Please say hello to the real star of the 2022 Game Awards: Milf Hunter

The 2022 Game Awards are well underway and it has been quite the action-packed show, but there is one unsung hero that may have flown under the radar amongst all the commotion caused by Death Stranding 2. And the new Dune MMORPG. And Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We digress.

As you likely already know, Valve is giving away a Steam Deck once every minute during this year’s show. While Christopher Judge was delivering his heartwarming, albeit lengthy acceptance speech for Best Performance in his role as Kratos in last month’s God of War Ragnarok, a lucky viewer on Valve’s stream of the show won a Steam Deck. That user goes by the name: Milf Hunter.

In absolutely hilarious fashion, the gaming community has gone ahead and made the juvenile display name trend on Twitter, likely confusing the hell out of Twitter’s non-gaming audience. We’ve rounded up some of the most befuddling reactions.

Milf Hunter is trending and this is all I can think about pic.twitter.com/ditPjDVDKW — David M Willis! (parody) (@damnyouwillis) December 9, 2022

Can someone please tell me why 'MILF Hunter' is trending?



I know what a MILF is….I know what a hunter is…but, um, why?



What am I missing?



After clicking last year on 'Vitamin D' when it was trending, and NOT seeing the health stuff I thought I would, I'm been gun shy. — Ron Caruthers (@roncaruthers) December 9, 2022

Milf Hunter is trending pic.twitter.com/qibgWnQMyq — Jalen Reeves (@JalenReeves_10) December 9, 2022

There has been a number of other eyebrow-raising handles winning Steam Decks over the course of the show, and as a result of Milf Hunter and company stealing the show, it appears as if Valve has started to opt for numbered identifiers rather than display names, but we have no hard confirmation.

Enjoy your new Steam Deck, Milf Hunter – hopefully, you can take some time out of your alleged day job to play The Last Of Us: Part 1 on PC when it comes out next year. If only Al Pacino was reading out the names of the winners.