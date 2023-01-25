‘The Last of Us’ star reveals why you should never leave your phone unattended around Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey has let the world know what happens when people leave their smartphones alone in the vicinity of her co-star Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us star took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo the pair left on the phone of their co-star Anna Torv along with the caption, “Anna Torv left her phone unattended. She returned to this photo.”

Anna Torv left her phone unattended. She returned to this photo. pic.twitter.com/iMg6xiWJQx — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) January 24, 2023

Fans delighted in Ramsey and Pascal’s mischief-making and took to the comments to join in on the fun. ShaniBeeGirl tweeted that she was here to see the twosome having some behind-the-scenes fun.

Look at you and that Pedro character with your crazy shenanigans😃😃😃You just keep on being your silly selves! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9w0rNu6l9H — ShaniBeeGirl🥰🥰🥰💖💖💖 (@ShaniBeeGirl) January 24, 2023

Ramsey came to prominence in the role of Lady Lyanna Mormont on HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones. With scene-stealing sass, she quickly became a fan favorite. It did not escape fans that Pascal is also a Game Of Thrones alum.

The star played Oberyn Martell and fought in one of the most memorable battles in the series. Although Ramsey and Pascal had no scenes together in Game Of Thrones, fans like McSailorPants are thrilled to see them acting in the same show again.

I am SO GLAD to see two of my faves in the same show again!! 💗 pic.twitter.com/DUc5wd1H1z — Angela (@mcsailorpants) January 24, 2023

Other fans praised the 19-year-old for her outstanding performance as Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama, recognizing the challenges of taking on a role that was always so well established in the game.

You are an amazing Ellie, did not trusted anyone to pull it off, congrats — Andy (@AndyGrayFox) January 24, 2023

The Last Of Us premiered to an audience of 4.7 million viewers, which jumped to a whipping 10 million when the second episode aired. It’s going to be exciting to see if the rapid growth of the show’s viewers repeats itself when the next installment airs.