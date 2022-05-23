The long-awaited fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi sensation Stranger Things is finally back this week. And, ahead of the first batch of colossal episodes set to premiere on the streaming platform this Friday, the official Stranger Things YouTube account has released the eye-popping final trailer that showcases the return of the eerie dimension known as the Upside Down.

The 71-second teaser clip, which can be seen above, reveals many familiar faces and fan favorites battling monstrous villains and cryptic characters that are once again threatening the town of Hawkins. From a shirtless Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) protecting his friends to Eleven sporting her classic shaved head appearance, there’s plenty of content for Stranger Things fans to thoroughly enjoy.

If early critic previews for the much-anticipated fourth season are of any indication, then diehard fans can unequivocally expect an unpredictable season that vows to deliver on its promises of being the biggest yet. Netflix initially released the first eight minutes of the season to get the hype train moving, with one significant character return already checked off in the emergence of Dr. Martin Brenner.

It remains to be seen if more characters from previous seasons will return, but we can be sure that the action-packed episodes will leave us yearning for the fifth and final season of the mega-hit franchise.

Vol. 1 of Stranger Things season four arrives on Netflix on May 27, followed by Vol. 2 on July 1. Will this truly be the end of Stranger Things as we know it, or do the Duffer brothers have spinoffs aplenty up their sleeves? We’ll just have to wait and see.