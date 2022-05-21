Watch: Wit Studio releases stunning video celebrating ten years of animation

WIT Studio, best known for their visually striking work on Attack on Titan and Great Pretender, has released a video celebrating the studio’s tenth anniversary. It also comes with the announcement of a giveaway for fans based in Japan, as well as an exhibit.

Above is the anniversary video, which is a montage of the most impressive moments from the studio’s impressive portfolio. The most well known moments are of course from Attack on Titan, but WIT clearly wants the viewer to know that they’re more than just the people who brought Hijame Isayama’s manga to the screen (animation duties on the final season have been taken over by MAPPA). This can be seen with the featuring of shots from Vinland Saga, Bubble and Spy X Family.

According to Anime News Network, WIT will also be putting on an exhibit at the Parco department store in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, with a potential for overseas expansion of the exhibit in future. There is also a giveaway happening for fans based in Japan – the details of which are on their Twitter account here.

After ten years in the business, the studio is still going strong. This year they’ve released Bubble, from Death Note director Tetsurō Araki, as well as Spy X Family which is taking the anime world by storm. So keep an eye out for WIT, they’re sure to keep putting out some impressive work.