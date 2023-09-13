Which celebrities supported Drew Barrymore’s scabbing post on Instragram?

The ongoing and ever-expanding SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have had plenty of frontline support from famous faces. As the shutdown drags, studios are upping their propaganda, and now it seems some popular celebrities are drinking the kool-aid. One such person is Hollywood favorite Drew Barrymore.

In a recent Instagram post, Barrymore revealed that a new season of The Drew Barrymore Show will be released next week. This has led to her being labelled a “scab.” Though Barrymore, whose family tree is full of actors, reasoned that going back on the air didn’t break any rules, most people aren’t buying it. However, some of her famous friends gave a show of support to the post. But which celebrities supported Drew Barrymore’s scabbing post on Instagram?

What is a scab?

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

In terms of a labor strike, a scab is a worker who breaks the strike and begins working again, thus undermining the efforts of their peers. The word “scab,” with all its negative connotations, has been in use since the 18th century as a pejorative, and became widely used as a term for strikebreakers by the 1890s. Other negative terms for people who work during strikes usually evoke similar feelings of disgust. Famously, many striking American unions hire out gigantic inflatable rats to show how they perceive strikebreakers. So, this is far from a positive thing.

Why is Drew Barrymore being called a scab?

Image via CBS

Barrymore is being called a scab because her talk show, which uses WGA writers, is coming back on the air despite the ongoing WGA strike. Barrymore used an Instagram post to pre-empt criticisms of this return, by claiming that because the show had already wrapped before the strike was over, and none of these interviews involved the promotion of work, showing it doesn’t contravene the terms of the strike, in her opinion.

However, the WGA has taken a strong stance against Barrymore’s decision, and as the actor is a member of SAG-AFTRA herself, she is in theory also breaking that strike by allowing the show to air. Regardless of the technicalities, it’s not a good look for the woman who’s recently rebuilt her brand around the sensitive and emotionally open nature of the show, which is in stark contrast to the sheer greed and hubris being shown by the networks at the other end of the negotiating table to the actors, writers, and other professionals on strike.

Which celebrities supported Drew Barrymore’s scabbing post on Instagram?

Photo via Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Five famous faces showed their support of Barrymore’s post with likes, and all of them are members of SAG-AFTRA. Notably, four out of the five came from either incredibly wealthy families, or families with connections to the film and television world. The generous take on these likes would be that the celebs are simply supporting a friend, but the tone-deaf nature of the actions can’t be dismissed, especially as these are people with real power in the industry.

Jennifer Aniston

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Perhaps it’s just because she only recently got Instagram, but Jennifer Aniston really doesn’t seem to understand how to wield her influence. Aniston was recently in hot water for liking a post by Jamie Foxx with some serious antisemetic undertones, before claiming she didn’t like the post on purpose or by accident. Aniston has also ruffled feathers by claiming that the show that made her famous, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is becoming a victim of cancel culture as people online point out its numerous instances of homophobia, racism, fatphobia, and pretty much every other kind of bigotry under the sun. Like most things that are supposedly being “cancelled,” F.R.I.E.N.D.S is still in syndication in a number of countries, and is widely available on Netflix.

Lily Collins

Image via Netflix

Daughter of Genesis drummer Phil Collins, Lily Collins has literally appeared in a debutante ball, which says everything you need to know about her privileged lifestyle and how little she will be able to understand the plight of gigging actors. She’s most famous for Emily in Paris, a show that’s received a tonne of rightful criticism for its shallow, stereotypical portrayal of the French capital. Collins has consistently defended the show.

Cara Delevingne

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne grew up in London’s Belgravia district, where many oligarchs and sheikhs now have properties. Her family has deep roots in the British aristocracy, so it’s fair to say she has little understanding of the lives of working people. Although she first came into the public eye as a model, her family wealth and power have allowed her to branch out into other forms of creative practice, notably acting. She is yet to receive any acting award nominations, but at least got a nod for Best Kiss at the recent MTV Awards for a scene in Only Murders in the Building.

Jennifer Garner

Image via Apple TV

The outlier of this group, Garner grew up middle class and worked her way into the acting world, even doing the rounds on Law & Order. Her big break was in the series Alias, but she has also appeared in some commercial and critical hit films, like Catch Me If You Can and Pearl Harbour. She is set to appear in Deadpool 3, which has been delayed because of the strikes. Over the years, Garner has cultivated a public image of someone invested in progressive causes, so this implied support of Barrymore’s scabbing is a bit strange.

Kristen Bell

Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Bell came to prominence as the eponymous character in Veronica Mars, and since then has appeared in a number of great shows and films, including a starring role in The Good Place. She currently runs Hello Bello, a company that sells vegan, allegedly environmentally friendly baby products alongside her actor husband, Dax Shepherd. Hello Bello’s value is in the millions. Like Garner, Bell has also crafted a progressive image, until now.