Yuki and Itsumi in a sign of affection anime
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
News
Anime
Manga
TV

Will there be ‘A Sign Of Affection’ anime season 2?

Dear anime gods, hear our plea! Grant us the gift of a second season.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 05:34 pm

Sometimes you watch an anime and think, “Wow, I didn’t know my heart came with a skip button!” That was the recurring theme every week when A Sign of Affection graced our screens.

Recommended Videos

The shojo anime is unique in its premise for the simple fact that the protagonist is deaf. The shojo anime ran from January 6 to March 23, 2024, in the Winter slate. Spanning a neat package of 12 episodes, the series dives into the life of Yuki, a college student who navigates her tranquil reality with a poised calm that most of us reserve for trying to open a snack packet in a quiet classroom.  But fate intervenes when a dashing upperclassman named Itsuomi Nagi comes to her rescue on a crowded train. As Itsuomi opens up a new world to Yuki, sparks fly and a beautiful love story unfolds.  

Through Yuki, who is deaf, we see that love isn’t just about spoken words, but the unspoken ones too. The backbone of this anime, Suu Morishita’s manga, debuted in July 2019 in Kodansha’s Dessert magazine. It has since unfurled across 10 volumes, with the anime covering the first five. Math isn’t my strongest suit, but even I can tell that leaves plenty of content ripe for a second season.

When will the second season of A Sign Of Affection come out?

Things have only gotten more interesting now that Yuki and Itsuomi are officially dating! In episode 12, we saw Yuki holding her passport as she was saving up for an upcoming trip. A second season could take us on a whole lot of wanderlust!

Most importantly, we need more shojo anime that breaks the mold and gives us something fresh and exciting. Unfortunately, as of now, there’s no whisper, not even a poorly typed tweet, about a A Sign of Affection season 2. The sad reality is that shojo anime rarely get second seasons, no matter how much we beg and plead. Why, you ask? Well, there are a few factors at play. First off, shojo anime is often seen as a niche market, catering primarily to a female audience. The industry is dominated by action-packed shounen series that get multiple seasons and spinoffs galore. However, there have been instances where underrated shoujo anime have defied the odds and gotten a second season — Kimi ni Todoke, for example. So, maybe if we all collectively wish upon a star, we might just get lucky.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘One Piece’ chapter 1118 release date and time confirmed
Shanks smiling while wearing the Straw Hat in One Piece
Shanks smiling while wearing the Straw Hat in One Piece
Shanks smiling while wearing the Straw Hat in One Piece
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ chapter 1118 release date and time confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
My Deer Friend Nokotan delinquent phase
My Deer Friend Nokotan delinquent phase
My Deer Friend Nokotan delinquent phase
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article All ‘One Piece’ canon episodes confirmed
Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
All ‘One Piece’ canon episodes confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Black Clover’ chapter 372 release date and why is it taking so long?
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Asta
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Asta
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Asta
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Black Clover’ chapter 372 release date and why is it taking so long?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What happened to Zenith in ‘Mushoku Tensei?’ Explained
Zenith trapped in the mana crystal
Zenith trapped in the mana crystal
Zenith trapped in the mana crystal
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
What happened to Zenith in ‘Mushoku Tensei?’ Explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘One Piece’ chapter 1118 release date and time confirmed
Shanks smiling while wearing the Straw Hat in One Piece
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ chapter 1118 release date and time confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
My Deer Friend Nokotan delinquent phase
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article All ‘One Piece’ canon episodes confirmed
Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
All ‘One Piece’ canon episodes confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Black Clover’ chapter 372 release date and why is it taking so long?
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Asta
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Black Clover’ chapter 372 release date and why is it taking so long?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What happened to Zenith in ‘Mushoku Tensei?’ Explained
Zenith trapped in the mana crystal
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
What happened to Zenith in ‘Mushoku Tensei?’ Explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 17, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.