Will there be ‘A Sign Of Affection’ anime season 2?

Sometimes you watch an anime and think, “Wow, I didn’t know my heart came with a skip button!” That was the recurring theme every week when A Sign of Affection graced our screens.

The shojo anime is unique in its premise for the simple fact that the protagonist is deaf. The shojo anime ran from January 6 to March 23, 2024, in the Winter slate. Spanning a neat package of 12 episodes, the series dives into the life of Yuki, a college student who navigates her tranquil reality with a poised calm that most of us reserve for trying to open a snack packet in a quiet classroom. But fate intervenes when a dashing upperclassman named Itsuomi Nagi comes to her rescue on a crowded train. As Itsuomi opens up a new world to Yuki, sparks fly and a beautiful love story unfolds.

Through Yuki, who is deaf, we see that love isn’t just about spoken words, but the unspoken ones too. The backbone of this anime, Suu Morishita’s manga, debuted in July 2019 in Kodansha’s Dessert magazine. It has since unfurled across 10 volumes, with the anime covering the first five. Math isn’t my strongest suit, but even I can tell that leaves plenty of content ripe for a second season.

When will the second season of A Sign Of Affection come out?

Things have only gotten more interesting now that Yuki and Itsuomi are officially dating! In episode 12, we saw Yuki holding her passport as she was saving up for an upcoming trip. A second season could take us on a whole lot of wanderlust!

Most importantly, we need more shojo anime that breaks the mold and gives us something fresh and exciting. Unfortunately, as of now, there’s no whisper, not even a poorly typed tweet, about a A Sign of Affection season 2. The sad reality is that shojo anime rarely get second seasons, no matter how much we beg and plead. Why, you ask? Well, there are a few factors at play. First off, shojo anime is often seen as a niche market, catering primarily to a female audience. The industry is dominated by action-packed shounen series that get multiple seasons and spinoffs galore. However, there have been instances where underrated shoujo anime have defied the odds and gotten a second season — Kimi ni Todoke, for example. So, maybe if we all collectively wish upon a star, we might just get lucky.

