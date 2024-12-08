‘Devoid of love’: We need to talk about Melania Trump’s Christmas decoration backlash

Unlike her megalomaniac husband, there are times when Melania Trump’s attitude feels oddly relatable. One such instance was when she full-on slapped Donald Trump’s hand away when the President-elect tried to reach out for her as they walked the red carpet at a Tel Aviv airport.

Recommended Videos

This kind of energy makes one almost wish to have a private afternoon tea with the former (and now near-future) First Lady and listen to the grievances she does not and likely will not publicly share. Another example, this time of a quote, that personally made me relate to her was when she rhetorically asked on a recording: “Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?”

As someone who, first for personal reasons (and then for a distaste of the capitalist nature and reinforcement of consumerism practices associated with the modern-day version of the holiday), is not a particularly big fan of Christmas, I could find myself venting in the same manner as Melania “working my ass off” to decorate the presidential home and had to be subjected to the same level of scrutiny.

But, truth be told, even with my own animosity towards Christmas, I would have never filled the White House with a bunch of blood-red unadorned trees like Melania did in 2017, which she defended by saying at the time: “Everybody has a different taste.” Which is a fair point, I guess.

What is arguably not a good look is the fact that, even though she has privately expressed her antipathy for Christmas decorations, Melania is now peddling $90 holiday-season ornaments.

An appeal to the patriotic Christmas spirit (and your wallets)

Screengrabs via Fox News

For the first time since Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Melania Trump paid another visit to his favorite buddies at Fox & Friends this week. In this interview, she discussed how life has been since the 2024 election results, her book Melania, her husband’s “special and unique dance” moves, their son Barron, and the collectibles she has been selling.

This new season of her ornament collection includes Christmas decorations. The brass star with “USA” at the center of it is listed on her website at $90 – the other three ornaments shown above are priced at $75. However, rather than being remotely excited, some people online could not help but perceive and comment on the irony of the entrepreneurial move.

The irony of Melania Trump, the grinch who hates Christmas, now hawking Christmas ornaments is astounding.



What a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/EuUDaQuLgd — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 7, 2024 Don’t forget to bitch about the price of eggs after you pay $90 for a Melania Trump Christmas ornament. pic.twitter.com/I5xNPHTy1n — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) December 6, 2024

With Dr. Jill Biden having recently unveiled her White House Christmas decorations, other netizens were pushing back against any criticism thrown at the First Lady’s décor by reminding people of the year Melania filled the President’s house with a “creepy dystopian red Christmas tree display.”

Jill Biden picked this year’s holiday decor theme to be “A Season of Peace and Light.” Under the First Lady’s post, one Instagram user wrote: “You know Mrs Biden is not out there saying “ who gives a f*ck about Christmas.””

This money-making move on Mrs. Trump’s part makes it seem like she’s either following her husband’s pitching strategy of appealing to his followers’ patriotism and nationalism or she is being compelled to do so. I’d venture to say that only a few people – her husband included – really know what actually goes through Melania’s head.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy