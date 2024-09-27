‘I HOPE you don’t have a kid in this world!’: Catastrophic Karen loses her ever-loving marbles when young activists gather in her office

A sit-in by young climate activists from the Sunrise Movement at a Trump campaign office in north Phoenix has escalated into a spectacle of outrage and accusations.

On Sept. 23, 2024, five volunteers from the Sunrise Movement – Nate Scofield, Amanda Thompson, Riya Kumar, Nick Koeing, and J.M. – entered the office to deliver a pointed message about Donald Trump‘s cozy relationship with the fossil fuel industry. Their unconventional approach? Offering a fake check for $1 billion and one dollar, a symbolic jab at Trump’s quid pro quo offer to oil executives – donate big to my campaign, and I’ll axe environmental regulations. The protesters’ chant summed it up: “Trump profits, Arizona burns!”

Adah Crandall, an 18-year-old observer from the movement, told The Copper Courier that the protest aimed to underscore the stark policy reversals on climate change that could ensue should Trump be re-elected. However, the campaign staff didn’t take kindly to this message. Instead of engaging in civil discourse, the Trump lackey morphed into an unhinged Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale.

She hurled insults, calling them “stupid” and wishing infertility upon them (classy!). In a frenzied meltdown that would make Marjorie Taylor Greene proud, she shoved the protesters, chucked objects at them, and even tried to snatch their phones to stop the inevitable viral video.

Spoiler alert: she failed, and now X is feasting on her deranged antics.

You want to see the reality of "Trump Force 47" watch how they assaulted these kids doing a sit in for climate change action at the Trump campaign office in Phoenix. Trump attracts the worst people. pic.twitter.com/p5cow9lepN — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 25, 2024

In the video, this paragon of MAGA virtue can be seen spewing one of Trump’s most demented lies that “non-conservative” women are clamoring for post-birth abortions. “Get your ass outta here! You believe in full-term abortions?” she screeched. She actually believes there’s a secret cabal of doctors running around murdering newborns like some dystopian horror flick.

She is horrible, but I’d expect nothing less from people who worship a racist, rapist sociopath. — Ashley Votes Blue ☮️ (@KuckelmanAshley) September 25, 2024

Afterward, seven cop cars rolled up to arrest these dangerous criminals for the unspeakable crime of… sitting on the floor and politely asking their elected officials not to incinerate the planet. After a ridiculous 30 hours in the slammer, they were finally released, but not before getting slapped with a Nov. 18 court date for having the audacity to give a damn about their future.

They are kids in peaceful protest. That woman should be ashamed of herself. — Baba Jaga (@RonnieCain00) September 25, 2024

This, my friends, is the face of Trump’s America: a seething cauldron of blind loyalty, science denial, and frothing rage against anyone who dares question Dear Leader. His sycophants would gleefully crown him God Emperor for Life given half a chance, or even vandalize a family’s memorial tree, consequences be damned. Nonetheless, the video of the abusive Karen is drawing more attention to the Sunrise Movement’s cause and the broader implications of a potential Trump presidency. Critics, including some high-profile figures like Mark Cuban, have warned of the economic and environmental calamities that could follow Trump’s re-election.

Trump’s ominously named “Agenda 47” includes withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord and scrapping crucial climate regulations that govern everything from energy production to vehicle emissions. The rollbacks proposed would not only stifle progress made in combating climate change but would also signal a broader dismissal of international efforts toward sustainability. The ramifications of these policies would be dire. As the planet teeters on the brink of irreversible climate damage, the U.S. leadership’s stance on such issues is paramount.

To sideline scientific consensus on climate change in favor of deregulation and increased fossil fuel production would be, as many have suggested, a final nail in the coffin for global climate efforts. At least Elon will have a good laugh as he blasts off to Mars in his phallic rocket, leaving the rest of us plebs to roast in the ruins.

