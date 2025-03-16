It’s time Elon Musk picks a side – it’s either Tesla or Donald Trump since his bestie is aiming a chainsaw at his future

While his son smears boogers on White House furniture, Elon Musk is busy doing the same with his dignity — wiping it all over Donald Trump’s apron as he teeters between running Tesla into the ground and auditioning to be Trump’s third wife.

Recommended Videos

In a recent awkward move, Tesla sent an unsigned letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, begging for relief from Trump’s disastrous trade policies. Tesla’s letter that roughly translates to “we’re screwed,” warned that the company might face the impossible challenge of finding affordable parts for their cars. China, by the way, just happens to be Tesla’s second-largest market after the U.S. Trump slapped a 20% tariff on all imports from China, and Beijing responded with its own levies, including on cars. Guess who’s caught in the crossfire?

Tesla claimed it’s “localizing” its supply chain to reduce reliance on imported parts. But then the letter admits that some components are “difficult or impossible to source within the U.S.” This is where the absurdity reaches peak levels as the Tesla CEO himself continues to be Trump’s most enthusiastic cheerleader for the very policies threatening his company.

How’s the Musk-Trump alliance working out for Tesla? Well, sales have nosedived globally and across Europe. Tesla’s share price recently took a nosedive, plummeting over 15% in one of its worst trading days since 2020. Since reaching a peak of $479.86 in December 2024, Tesla shares have lost more than 50% of their value, resulting in a market cap reduction of over $800 billion.

Trump responded by buying himself a Tesla (though rumors suggest he may not actually know how to drive it). He even declared that attacks on Tesla charging stations constituted “domestic terrorism.” This comes after Tesla dealerships faced a wave of attacks across the U.S. There have been multiple instances of vandalism, including Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles, graffiti with anti-Musk messages, and arson attacks on charging stations and vehicles. Attacks have been reported in other states, including Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, and South Carolina. Many of these attacks appear to be linked to Musk’s controversial political actions and statements.

Meanwhile, Musk’s reputation as a dealmaker extraordinaire took another hit when Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim decided he’d rather spend $22 billion building his own telecom infrastructure than partner with Musk’s Starlink. As if Musk’s plate wasn’t full enough, he’s also facing his first formal conflict-of-interest complaint over his involvement in government affairs. Investors are understandably concerned about Musk’s new role as Trump’s “efficiency czar.”

The brutal truth: Musk is at a crossroads. He can either keep playing the role of Trump’s “First Buddy,” or he can focus on rebuilding his empire. Right now, he’s trying to have it both ways, and it’s not working. Musk’s personal wealth is tied to Tesla, and Tesla is in freefall.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy