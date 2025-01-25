Forgot password
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Host Jesse Watters speaks as Dr. Phil visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss his new book "We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America's Soul and Sanity" at FOX News Channel Studios on February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 31: Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) embraces second gentleman Doug Emhoff after she spoke at a "When We Vote We Win" campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on October 31, 2024 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. With five days to go until Election Day, Harris is campaigning in Arizona and Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Jesus Christ what year is it?’: Fox News is falling apart and it is all Kamala Harris’ fault

Tackling real issues might be too much heavy lifting for the boys at Fox News.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jan 25, 2025 02:01 pm

Fox News is having an existential crisis over a man doing grocery shopping with his wife. Host Jesse Watters is baffled — utterly baffled — by this display of marital cooperation.

Recommended Videos

The idea of Kamala Harris simply living life after the presidential elections and participating in everyday activities with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is a concept too complex for Watters to digest. “What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?” he ranted in a recent segment. 

Before his two marriages — the first of which crumbled spectacularly after his escapades with infidelity — it remains a great mystery how Jesse Watters managed the Herculean task of feeding himself. Did he use smoke signals to beckon his meals from afar? Perhaps he enlisted a squadron of carrier pigeons, trained to deliver sustenance straight to his bachelor pad? Or did he rely on that age-old masculine hope that a fully cooked steak might just levitate into his waiting mouth? Maybe he squirreled away a cache of Soylent, the ultimate bro fuel, in the darkest recesses of his man cave. The possibilities are endless. One can only guess, especially since even his mom isn’t too keen on having him over these days.

On the social media front, users were quick to mock Watters’ archaic views.

And what exactly is so terrifying about a man being seen in a grocery store? Does Watters believe the aisles of a supermarket are too soft a battlefield for the modern warriors? Not content to stop there, Watters advised the men of America that they need not accompany their wives to such trivial pursuits but should instead “exert price control from afar.” Yikes! Watters also seems to think that men should be the sole financial overlords of the households. The phrase “exert price control from afar” is so cringeworthy, it’s no wonder Watters has had trouble keeping a wife. It’s the kind of attitude that makes you want to run screaming into the arms of a grizzly bear.

This isn’t the first time Watters has spouted off about masculinity. He has famously claimed that voting for a female Democrat could magically transform a man into a woman. “I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman,” Watters said, proving once again that he has the literacy of a potato.

All these musings align disturbingly well with the GOP’s broader agenda to enforce strict gender roles, highlighted by the Republican Party’s attempts to legally define gender in the narrowest terms possible. They seem to think that men should be out hunting and gathering while women stay home and cook the meals. But perhaps the most infuriating aspect of Watters’ rant is that he’s focusing on the wrong issue entirely.

Watters and his colleagues should focus on why those groceries are getting so darn expensive instead of worrying about who’s pushing the shopping cart. You know, the prices that have been steadily rising thanks to the failed economic policies of the Trump administration. Donald Trump promised to bring grocery prices, but like most of his promises, it turned out to be a load of hot air.

Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.