‘Jesus Christ what year is it?’: Fox News is falling apart and it is all Kamala Harris’ fault

Fox News is having an existential crisis over a man doing grocery shopping with his wife. Host Jesse Watters is baffled — utterly baffled — by this display of marital cooperation.

Recommended Videos

The idea of Kamala Harris simply living life after the presidential elections and participating in everyday activities with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is a concept too complex for Watters to digest. “What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?” he ranted in a recent segment.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris is out and about killing it, interacting with normal people in a way that Donald Trump could never. America messed up. pic.twitter.com/7JuE8s8Ti3 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 24, 2025

Before his two marriages — the first of which crumbled spectacularly after his escapades with infidelity — it remains a great mystery how Jesse Watters managed the Herculean task of feeding himself. Did he use smoke signals to beckon his meals from afar? Perhaps he enlisted a squadron of carrier pigeons, trained to deliver sustenance straight to his bachelor pad? Or did he rely on that age-old masculine hope that a fully cooked steak might just levitate into his waiting mouth? Maybe he squirreled away a cache of Soylent, the ultimate bro fuel, in the darkest recesses of his man cave. The possibilities are endless. One can only guess, especially since even his mom isn’t too keen on having him over these days.

On the social media front, users were quick to mock Watters’ archaic views.

Fox News is having a meltdown because Doug Emhoff went grocery shopping with Kamala Harris.



Jesse Watters: “What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?”



The answer: A supportive and normal one. pic.twitter.com/ovJN61z9XN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 24, 2025

Jesse Watters, imagine being so insecure that a man grocery shopping with his wife triggers you. Doug Emhoff’s out here being a supportive husband while you’re whining like a frat bro who peaked in college. Real men don’t need outdated, performative masculinity to feel… — Into The Shadows (@IntoTheShado) January 24, 2025

Jesus Christ what year is it — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) January 24, 2025

And what exactly is so terrifying about a man being seen in a grocery store? Does Watters believe the aisles of a supermarket are too soft a battlefield for the modern warriors? Not content to stop there, Watters advised the men of America that they need not accompany their wives to such trivial pursuits but should instead “exert price control from afar.” Yikes! Watters also seems to think that men should be the sole financial overlords of the households. The phrase “exert price control from afar” is so cringeworthy, it’s no wonder Watters has had trouble keeping a wife. It’s the kind of attitude that makes you want to run screaming into the arms of a grizzly bear.

This isn’t the first time Watters has spouted off about masculinity. He has famously claimed that voting for a female Democrat could magically transform a man into a woman. “I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman,” Watters said, proving once again that he has the literacy of a potato.

All these musings align disturbingly well with the GOP’s broader agenda to enforce strict gender roles, highlighted by the Republican Party’s attempts to legally define gender in the narrowest terms possible. They seem to think that men should be out hunting and gathering while women stay home and cook the meals. But perhaps the most infuriating aspect of Watters’ rant is that he’s focusing on the wrong issue entirely.

Watters and his colleagues should focus on why those groceries are getting so darn expensive instead of worrying about who’s pushing the shopping cart. You know, the prices that have been steadily rising thanks to the failed economic policies of the Trump administration. Donald Trump promised to bring grocery prices, but like most of his promises, it turned out to be a load of hot air.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy