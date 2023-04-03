Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim that Democrats are ‘pedophiles and groomers’ gets fact-checked by people with brains

It appears the brakes have come off instigator Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s social media propaganda campaign. Today she posted misinformation that members that Democrats are collectively the political party of “pedophiles and groomers.”

The notorious infidelity apologist took to Twitter, where she shared a meme of a trans woman in a legless costume and tights appearing to expose their posterior to a small child.

Democrats: we are not the party of pedophiles and groomers!



Also Democrats: pic.twitter.com/BcSslrEnRl — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

However, many people have had enough of Greene’s attacks on minorities and fired back at the bigoted provocateur, who delights in trolling Liberals with her blind allegiance to former president Donald Trump to her defense of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and shameless bigotry.

One user called out Greene’s hypocrisy, pointing to one of her many reality distortions.

MTG: I never called School Shootings a False Flag



Also MTG: “Have you fact-checked all my statements from kindergarten through 12th grade and in college? pic.twitter.com/iFIqs3KHtq — Just Vent (@JustVent6) April 3, 2023

Another user challenged Greene’s transphobia. They questioned why it was acceptable for biological women to wear similar costumes but not trans women.

Another fed-up user retweeted a clip from 60 Minutes in which legendary journalist Leslie Stahl reported on Greene getting kicked off of committees for supporting violence against members of the opposition party, her support of conspiracy theories, and her cowardly denial of disturbing suggestions of aggression toward former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

No discussion about the hypocrisy of transphobic zealots like Greene would be complete without mentioning her fellow Republican congressman George Santos.

Republicans: drag queens are groomers.



Also Republicans: pic.twitter.com/qgkIboddcN — Gazpacho Policewoman 🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@zlatinna22) April 3, 2023

In American politics, members of the main political parties hold a spectrum of beliefs. It is disingenuous and manipulative to push a binary view that one party is all good while the other is all bad. The reality is far more complex.