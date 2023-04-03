Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to see the irony in defending Donald Trump while blasting ‘cushy’ sentences

If there’s one person you can always rely on to always fail when it comes to reading the room – especially as it pertains to Home Alone 2 and The Little Rascals star Donald Trump – then it’s his number one cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene.

There’s no point in even mentioning the irony of the polarizing politician referring to Stormy Daniels as “old and disgusting” when the former porn star is actually four years younger than she is, even if it led to a widespread belief that Taylor Greene is simply jealous that Trump gifted her with that which she’s always yearned for herself.

In an even more ridiculous development, Taylor Greene confirmed her attendance at upcoming pro-Donald protests by pre-emptively blaming anyone other than MAGA supporters for the violence that’s almost certain to erupt in one form or another, but she wasn’t even done there.

Despite the law being followed to the letter when the former host of The Apprentice was indicted, Taylor Greene has doubled down on Trump being “persecuted,” which isn’t generally the correct word when someone does something illegal. Not only that, but she even blasted New York’s district attorney for handing out lenient sentences, while steadfastly refusing to see the irony.

They’re not coming after President Trump, they’re coming after us, he’s just in their way.



Join me and the @NYYRC in New York City this Tuesday as we exercise our First Amendment right and protest the unprecedented political persecution of President Trump.



RSVP to join me:… pic.twitter.com/qsKA3xjDSV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 2, 2023

In the eight months following Alvin Bragg's takeover, New York City has experienced an unprecedented increase in crime in nearly every single category. pic.twitter.com/7Z4zsySdib — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 2, 2023

In February, a Jewish man was brutally beaten in Manhattan. One of the perpetrators, Waseem Awawdeh, told his jailers that he would “do it again” if he got the chance.



Alvin Bragg gave him a cushy six-month plea deal.https://t.co/l9QNIx9gNc pic.twitter.com/xXpNMdXhbb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 2, 2023

It’s become a regular habit of Taylor Greene’s to simply ignore all of the facts and figures in favor of pushing her own personal agenda, but that’s pretty much politics in a nutshell. If she wants the DA to crack down on crime, then Trump’s arraignment is scheduled to unfold tomorrow.