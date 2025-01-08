If you’re the subject of an investigation, the last words you want to hear are “additional criminal conduct,” but that is unfortunately the case for New York Mayor Eric Adams.

In a recent court filing, federal prosecutors investigating the case said they had uncovered “additional” materials relating to Adams, on top of the five-count indictment he is already currently facing. The indictment accuses Adams of a host of alleged corruption charges, mostly relating to his relationship with various Turkish government officials and businesspeople from 2015 to 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams, asked about federal prosecutors saying they’re investigating additional criminal conduct, says: “Even Ray Charles can see what’s going on…. I’ve done nothing wrong.” — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) January 7, 2025

Among other charges, prosecutors have alleged that Adams accepted tens of thousands of dollars in improper gifts, including luxury travel benefits, as well as illegal campaign donations. These fall within the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, and bribery. According to prosecutors’ new filing, however, this might only be the tip of the iceberg. “Law enforcement has continued to identify additional individuals involved in Adams’ conduct,” they said, “and to uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams.”

While they confirmed the discovery of new criminal conduct, prosecutors did not disclose what other alleged crimes they found pertaining to the mayor. Addressing the development during media appearance, Adams — who has denied any wrongdoing ever since the indictment first broke in September — again reiterated his innocence, and said he is being unfairly targeted by the feds. “Even Ray Charles can see what’s going on,” the mayor said.

Now outside Gracie Mansion, Mayor Eric Adams appears in good spirits with his attorney Alex Spiro, who says they've now reviewed the indictment: "There's no corruption, this is not a real case, we're going to see everybody in court hopefully tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/eXqrMZfPwF — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) September 26, 2024

“I’ve said over and over again, I’ve done nothing wrong.” For his part, Adams’ attorney, Alex Spiro — who names Jay-Z as another high-profile client — described prosecutors’ discovery of additional evidence as “amateur hour.” The lawyer said investigators “are just looking for a headline instead of doing the right thing,” adding that he “assume[s] we are at the point where New Yorkers are not falling for it.” It’s unclear whether the additional criminal conduct claims will impact Adams’ trial for the initial indictment, which is scheduled for April.

The announcement of additional alleged crimes seems to have been in the works for some time, with prosecutors saying back in October, after the initial indictment was filed, that “possible” new charges might arise that would “likely” include additional defendants. Last month, president-elect Donald Trump said he would “look at” a potential pardon for Adams, claiming the mayor was “treated pretty unfairly.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s 'Feather' music video, which became controversial as she showed herself killing men in a church, ended up helping the government uncover New York Mayor Eric Adam's' corruption when they explored his ties to the priest 😭



pic.twitter.com/6jt44BHfcz — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) September 30, 2024

It comes amid a flurry of developments surrounding the Adams investigation, which some believe was furthered by the music video for the Sabrina Carpenter song, “Feather” (yep, I kid you not). Elsewhere, we learned that Adams pulled a Trump in terms of political firsts, becoming the first-ever New York City mayor to be indicted while in office. Then, Adams was name-dropped by the attorney for Luigi Mangione, with Karen Friedman Agnifilo claiming the mayor made a spectacle of her client with that now-infamous perp walk.

I never thought I’d see the day where Trump, Adams and Mangione are somehow connected in a news story to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, but in a year of lookalikes appearing at the Golden Globes and the real-life donkey from Shrek dying, my bingo card never stood a chance. Add in the fact that Adams once partied with supermodel Cara Delevingne and I’m just about ready to put the bingo card directly into a shredder.

