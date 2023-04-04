Only in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s world can unfounded pedophilia accusations and criminal charges guarantee election victory

They say that the best villains are the ones who remain entirely convinced their actions are justified and founded on a solid basis in logic regardless of the cause and effect, so on that basis, Marjorie Taylor Greene is well on her way to joining the likes of the Joker and Darth Vader among the pantheon of all-time great antagonists.

Donald Trump’s staunchest supporter – and potentially his most unhinged, which is saying something – has been on even more of a rampage since the WWE Hall of Famer was indicted, which covers everything from blasting someone four years younger than her as “old and disgusting” to perpetuating a completely unfounded and 100 percent false rumor that AOC has a demonically-tinged burner account on Twitter.

The latest inane ramblings from the Capitol Hill Karen have seen her not only post a video blasting the entire Democratic party as pedophiles, but she’s somehow reached the conclusion that becoming the first sitting or former president in the history of the United States has guaranteed Donald Trump victory in the 2024 election.

I’ll say it again: Democrats are the party of pedophiles. pic.twitter.com/0K1S5xDHNY — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

On the plane to NY and watching CNN break down how other Republican presidential candidates should run against Trump (really bad advice by the way) and their shock about him fundraising off the Democrat’s morally corrupt witch hunt (MILLIONS bc people love him).

Amazing how much… pic.twitter.com/qwsksEoObp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

Arraignment Eve polling numbers are impressive.

Trump already had the primary before this started, but Bragg is ensuring the general election now. https://t.co/1mFfS0XocT — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

The scariest thing about the whole situation is that you can’t justifiably rule Trump out from becoming the first commander-in-chief to be sworn in from behind bars, such is the level of vociferous backing that he retains from his most fanatical backers. It sounds preposterous in theory, but we all know to expect the unexpected when it comes to the MAGA subset and its ways of rewriting the rulebook, which is dread-inducing on every level.