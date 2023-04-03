Today’s Marjorie Taylor Greene conspiracy theory involves AOC and a demonic Twitter account

As the old saying goes; if you run into an asshole in the morning, you’ve run into an asshole. Conversely, if you spend your entire day dealing with assholes, then maybe you’re the problem. If the same sentiment applies to idiocy, then you’d have Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s online antics summed up in a nutshell.

The superpowered Karen of the American political sphere has cultivated a reputation for spouting bizarre facts, figures, and stream-of-consciousness rants that don’t make much sense to anyone living outside of the MAGA bubble, and it very often leads to her being torn to complete and utter shreds on social media as a result.

Today’s slice of social media insanity finds the Trump-loving purveyor of nonsense peddling a conspiracy theory that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a burner account on the bird app rooted in demonology and borderline satanism. Does that sound nuts? Of course it does. Does it make sense? No, not really. Is it true? No, not even remotely.

This you @AOC?



Zaza Demon is your burner account?



That is a disturbing name.



Excited to see an “unhinged trans” murder a member of the conservative press, Matt Walsh?



Yes that is demonic so the name fits. https://t.co/llSMiivoz1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene is now parroting a brand new outlandish conspiracy theory. This time she implies that AOC has a burner account on Twitter called Zaza Demon. Details:



– There is absolutely NO evidence that this account is run by AOC



– The rumor started because… pic.twitter.com/NJc6dsvZIK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 3, 2023

Of course, Taylor Greene has been subjected to a couple of conspiracy theories herself, the most harrowing of all claiming that her outburst against Stormy Daniels was rooted in nothing more than jealousy, because she’s jealous the former porn star was gifted the stomach-churning experience of getting intimate with orange-faced tyrant Donald Trump.

It’s troubling stuff to say the least, but with MTG currently urging the pro-Trump crowd not to get violent while pre-emptively blaming everyone else should it end up happening, it would be an understatement to say we’re in for a hell of a week.