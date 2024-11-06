Paul Rudd took a break from the post-‘Quantumania’ doldrums to be an absolute Election Day prince

What’s the cure for starring in a Marvel threequel that went on to flop unceremoniously? Well, for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd, the answer lies in assisting voters in having their voice heard this Election Day.

The actor, who plays Scott Lang in all three Ant-Man entries, set aside his post-Quantumania blues to exercise his civic duty and provide water bottles to voters who were queuing at polling booths. Rudd was seen quenching voters’ thirsts outside ballot boxes at Temple University, in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

If anyone can make sense of these razor-thin polls, it’s Paul Rudd in a hat and a pair of shades giving ultimate Zaddy energy. His presence couldn’t come soon enough, either, since it was reported that voters at this particular campus had to wait hours in line in order to cast their votes for the presidential election. As he interacted with queuers, Rudd told MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff (who must’ve sensed there was an attractive person nearby) that he had come to Temple University because he “just wanted to give people water.”

Paul Rudd has been giving out water bottles to those in line on Election Day at Temple University in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/qdkZ8qi5Pt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 5, 2024

Rudd went on to praise those who were using their voice. “They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.” Showering more praise on a group who probably didn’t enjoy Quantumania, Rudd said it was “impressive” that voters had waited two hours in line, before being asked how he was feeling about the election itself. “I feel good about handing out some waters,” the actor said, barely concealing the collective panic as ballots continue to pour in.

Absolutely GOATed. We love Paul and Kamala! — JD Vance | U.S. Senator for Ohio (Parody) (@JDVanceRep) November 5, 2024

At some point on Election Day, Rudd was also seen posing alongside a campaign poster for the Democratic party. Fanfare naturally erupted as footage of Rudd’s polling booth visit went viral, with many flocking in support of the Ghostbusters star. “Absolutely GOATed. We love Paul and Kamala,” one fan wrote, with another adding that the water delivery was “nice of him.”

That same nice guy sentiment (in Hollywood, it’s Rudd and John Krasinski who hold that title) was echoed by other fans, who wrote that the Marvel star is “pretty dope,” and that they “never needed another reason to love Paul Rudd.” Rudd is one of multiple Marvel celebrities to have thrown their support behind Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in recent weeks.

Never needed another reason to love Paul Rudd — AlexeiDaVinci (@AlexeiDaVinci) November 5, 2024

An assembly of seven Avengers stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Paul Bettany, last week joined forces to encourage people to vote for the vice president, while the incredible Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, was spotted at the Democratic National Convention in August. More broadly, Harris has enjoyed the endorsement of fellow celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Mark Hamill, Beyonce, and a little known individual who goes by the name of Taylor Swift.

For his part, Harris’ opponent, Donald Trump, has collected endorsements from Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, Amber Rose, and Dennis Quaid. Regardless of the results of the election, which we probably won’t know for a few days, Rudd’s selfless act of civil service is a reminder that there’s still good men who have appeared on television, and still ones who don’t look like an Oompa Loompa. Now someone hand me a water bottle, I’m about to watch Clueless.

