Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 05: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump kisses former first lady Melania Trump as their son Barron Trump (R) looks on during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - MARCH 02: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump hugs the U.S. flag during CPAC 2019 on March 02, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The American Conservative Union hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference to discuss conservative agenda. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘The look on his face!’: ‘Jealous’ Barron cast aside as Daddy Trump and ‘surrogate son’ get their canoodle on at Thanksgiving

The most hilarious part perhaps is Musk's choice of outfit.
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|

Published: Nov 30, 2024 08:46 am

Thanksgiving is here and most of us are celebrating with our families — except one certain individual — who, despite having 12 children, is spending it with his unofficial Daddy.

Recommended Videos

We used to doubt that money couldn’t buy everything, but his billions have bought Elon Musk a whole new family to spend Thanksgiving with. While Donald Trump managed to have First Lady Melania Trump and their 18-year-old son Barron Trump sit through the embarrassing ordeal of his and Musk’s bromance at the dinner table, Musk couldn’t get any of his 12 children to join him at Mar-a-Lago. But hey, at least his mother didn’t leave her “genius” son’s side.

Even though Trump’s granddaughter Kai had already awarded Musk “uncle status,” possibly after the significant time he spent at Trump’s Florida club when the former couldn’t “get him out of here,” (via CNN) Barron does not seem to share the same feelings. While Trump and Musk swayed to the Republican campaign rally classic, “Y-M-C-A,” in a video posted on Barron couldn’t help but let out an awkward smile at the pair.

The video was recorded by Yaakov Safar, a French jewelry designer who was invited to Mar-a-Lago as a guest. Safar said that the event had “an absolutely extraordinary atmosphere” and “Trump and Elon walked around the room, stopped at each table, and spoke to all the guests.” (via CNN) But shouldn’t that be Barron greeting the guests alongside Trump? Taking a jab at this, one user on X commented:

Looking at recent events, it’s not surprising that people are referring to Musk as Trump’s “surrogate son.” Just a day after the election, Musk appeared in a Trump family photo posted by Kai on X, captioned “The whole squad,” which comfortably left First Lady Melania out of sight.

Oh, and Barron isn’t smiling in this picture either. Though the 18-year-old has successfully avoided the spotlight thus far, Barron has been in discussions lately as the “teenage mastermind” behind Trump’s 2024 election win.

Barron also recently faced serious allegations of troubling behavior, but all the claims remained unconfirmed. However, this recent clip of him at Mar-a-Lago has spared him some sympathy for tolerating the insufferable bond between his father and Musk. Whether Trump’s growing closeness with the world’s richest man is a genuine friendship or part of a business deal is unclear, but Musk will soon lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy under the incoming Trump administration. Does that make things clearer?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.