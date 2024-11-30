‘The look on his face!’: ‘Jealous’ Barron cast aside as Daddy Trump and ‘surrogate son’ get their canoodle on at Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here and most of us are celebrating with our families — except one certain individual — who, despite having 12 children, is spending it with his unofficial Daddy.

Recommended Videos

We used to doubt that money couldn’t buy everything, but his billions have bought Elon Musk a whole new family to spend Thanksgiving with. While Donald Trump managed to have First Lady Melania Trump and their 18-year-old son Barron Trump sit through the embarrassing ordeal of his and Musk’s bromance at the dinner table, Musk couldn’t get any of his 12 children to join him at Mar-a-Lago. But hey, at least his mother didn’t leave her “genius” son’s side.

Even though Trump’s granddaughter Kai had already awarded Musk “uncle status,” possibly after the significant time he spent at Trump’s Florida club when the former couldn’t “get him out of here,” (via CNN) Barron does not seem to share the same feelings. While Trump and Musk swayed to the Republican campaign rally classic, “Y-M-C-A,” in a video posted on Barron couldn’t help but let out an awkward smile at the pair.

Barron looks uncomfortable. The body language of everyone at that table is weird. https://t.co/sJO0O9kk7f — Lori (@LoriAS_TX) November 29, 2024

The video was recorded by Yaakov Safar, a French jewelry designer who was invited to Mar-a-Lago as a guest. Safar said that the event had “an absolutely extraordinary atmosphere” and “Trump and Elon walked around the room, stopped at each table, and spoke to all the guests.” (via CNN) But shouldn’t that be Barron greeting the guests alongside Trump? Taking a jab at this, one user on X commented:

Barron is simultaneously embarrassed of his dad and jealous of Elon being dad’s surrogate son. — Jeffrey Philistine (@TejasGator) November 29, 2024

Looking at recent events, it’s not surprising that people are referring to Musk as Trump’s “surrogate son.” Just a day after the election, Musk appeared in a Trump family photo posted by Kai on X, captioned “The whole squad,” which comfortably left First Lady Melania out of sight.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Oh, and Barron isn’t smiling in this picture either. Though the 18-year-old has successfully avoided the spotlight thus far, Barron has been in discussions lately as the “teenage mastermind” behind Trump’s 2024 election win.

Barron also recently faced serious allegations of troubling behavior, but all the claims remained unconfirmed. However, this recent clip of him at Mar-a-Lago has spared him some sympathy for tolerating the insufferable bond between his father and Musk. Whether Trump’s growing closeness with the world’s richest man is a genuine friendship or part of a business deal is unclear, but Musk will soon lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy under the incoming Trump administration. Does that make things clearer?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy