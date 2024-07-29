‘Blanket couple without the blanket’: Things get steamy between a pair of diners who have exactly zero shame

Look, it’s beautiful to know that love is all around us, but there is a time and place for everything. Some things are just best left unseen, especially when you’re in the company of strangers.

One couple did not get this memo, and promptly decided to put on a show at the Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras. The incident was shared on social media by TikTok user @frangelicuh, who received the footage from her grandparents, of all people. In a short video, we can see two people getting steamy in the cruise ship’s bar and lounge area, with one of them sitting on the other’s lap as they kiss. Normally, kissing in public isn’t cause for alarm, but the position these two are in is suspicious enough to have heads turning. Well, and then there’s the grinding.

As if none of this is enough, the person on top begins to grind on the other’s leg, much to the onlookers’ amusement. The audience’s laughter goes unacknowledged by the couple, who are either too distracted to notice it, or too far gone to care. Thankfully, the pair separates before things can go any further, and the younger one goes back to sitting in his own chair as if nothing ever happened. It’s too late to play it cool, though. We all saw what we saw.

This video quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, who made it a point to stop by the comment section to express their amusement and surprise. “The way my jaw was already on the floor and then I actually screamed,“ one person wrote, as another joked: “Blanket couple without the blanket.” Meanwhile, others pointed out their favorite bits about the clip. “THE GRINDING AGAINST THE KNEE, HELP.” “The men in the background have me rolling.” “In front of the grandparents is wild,” someone added, but in all honesty, if someone is willing to pull this type of thing in public, they’re unlikely to care about who is watching.

Shocking as it may be to catch someone in the act, a surprisingly large portion of people actually engage in such behavior. According to an article from the Bedbible Research Center, public sex is the most common of fetishes, and 42% of Americans report having had intimate encounters in public spaces. That said, you should also know that public sex can land you in trouble with the law in most states, so think twice before getting busy where anyone can see you.

