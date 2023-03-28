Elon Musk’s latest bonkers rule makes Twitter a ‘dead website’ and Tumblr the only savior in these dark times

Whether this is an early April Fools’ Day prank announcement or a legit update, Twitter‘s upcoming changes have users believing that this once-popular social media site will be gone once implemented. Due to this, users are now looking for alternatives (again) to migrate to.

Elon Musk announced that by April 15, verified users can vote on Twitter polls, and their tweets will be the only ones that appear on the “For You” recommendations. He claims that this is so the site could combat “AI bot swarms,” but at the same time, it just meant that users who don’t think paid verification is spending their money on the site won’t be able to use more of Twitter’s basic features. One Twitter user believes that the site will be dead in two weeks once these changes happen.

dead website in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/yhF6l7Bp0k — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) March 28, 2023

So in preparation for “the end of Twitter,” users are now scrambling to find other sites to call home. Some decided to shift over to YouTube, or reconsider Mastodon. However, one website that came to most users’ minds is Tumblr, a blogging site that made a comeback in 2022 after lifting its NSFW ban.

I'll rather leave Twitter for YouTube or Tumblr. https://t.co/THl27jzJNM — Spaceles (@Spaceles12) March 28, 2023

Honestly the way Twitter is going I’m sure loads of folks are gonna migrate back to tumblr. — JoJo (@Sunsp0tz) March 28, 2023

and that’s why we use the following tab



and use tumblr anyway ryoki_ph on tumblr follow me https://t.co/a0qFggqwGg — benadryl (benni: ice cream boy😩😩😩😩) (@ManyFlwrsChewed) March 28, 2023

This isn’t the first time that people called for the end of Twitter. Back in November 2022, users predicted that Twitter is going to fall off the internet because of Musk’s paid verification scheme, which absolutely backfired during launch. Then as now, people were considering migrating to Tumblr and Mastordon.

Will Twitter come to an end after this update is made? Maybe. But the fact that Twitter’s value dropped by nearly half since its purchase, and many forecasting that this change would render Twitter useless, I guess we have to brace ourselves to see if this change is what actually kills the site for good.