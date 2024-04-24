‘How did he get your numbers? He is watching you’: Detective’s daughter realizes she’s being targeted and followed by mystery stalker

The last thing a true crime fan wants is to end up in a true crime story of their own. Alexandra Sedlack on TikTok has found herself with some odd occurrences that are adding up to a potential stalker situation, and she is understandably creeped out.

It all started when she went to Ohio for a visit with her mom. She and her mom noticed that her garage keypad was open in the mornings when they had each meticulously closed it the night before. Her mom remarked that this had only happened when her daughter came to visit.

Then, the family went out to dinner and separately received calls around midnight that evening from a number telling them to come back to the restaurant to get their wallet and pay their bill. Weirder still, the number wasn’t from an unknown caller but a recognized caller-I.D. This raised the question; why did someone want them out of their house so badly?

The same person later called her just to say they liked her music and asked what she was making for lunch that day. She has no idea how they got her or any of her family members’ phone numbers.

Alexandra even noted that an Amazon van kept circling the block, looking at her while she made the video. She says she comes from a family of law enforcement and detectives and being a true crime fan herself, she’s understandably suspicious of the situation.

Commenters are suspicious as well, urging her to put up cameras, call local law enforcement, and even noting that someone may have hacked into their technology since they somehow had everyone’s phone numbers. Concerned viewers were quick to offer solutions from taking the battery out of the keypad to changing their WiFi passwords to checking the attic for potential stowaways.

Although, some people think it’s just the wind. No explanation for the phone calls and creepy van.

CBS recommends looking into home security if you have safety concerns surrounding you or your family, travel frequently, have valuable possessions to protect, live in an isolated area, or have elderly family members, pets, or children that you want to look out for. Reports show that 80% of intruders look for a home security system before breaking into a home (or attempting to enter through the garage) and that system often acts as a successful deterrent to potential break-ins.

Alexandra confirmed in the comments that she and her family had taken this issue to local law enforcement and were taking the unnecessary next steps to make sure her family and everyone living in the retirement-age community were safe.

