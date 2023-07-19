Snapchat best friends list planets, explained

Snapchat has introduced a brand new feature for Snapchat Plus subscribers, which involves Best Friends being assigned a planet in a Solar System based on where they stand on someone’s Best Friends list. Before we go on, if you’re new to Snapchat, you can learn the basics here.

Snapchat Plus subscribers will see a ‘Best Friends’ or ‘Friends’ badge with a gold ring around it on someone’s Friendship Profile. ‘Best Friends’ means you’re one of each other’s eight closest friends (this is calculated by how often you snap/chat with one another), and ‘Friends’ means you’re one of their eight closest friends, but they’re not one of yours (meaning they snap/chat to you often, but you don’t reciprocate often enough).

Tapping on their ‘Best Friends’ or ‘Friends’ badge will show you which planet you are in their Solar System, with each planet representing a different position in their Best Friends list, depending on which planet is closest to the Sun (i.e. you). For example, if your friend is the Sun and you’re the Earth in their Solar System, that means you’re their third closest friend.

What does each planet represent?

If you’re ever unsure of the order of our solar system, there’s a common mnemonic device that many people follow: My (Mercury) Very (Venus) Excellent (Earth) Mom (Mars) Just (Jupiter) Served (Saturn) Us (Uranus) Noodles (Neptune).

Image via Snapchat

Considering that Mercury is closest to the Sun, and in Snapchat’s eyes, you are the Sun, that would mean that whoever occupies Mercury’s spot in your Solar System is your closest Best Friend. By that logic, the further you get from the Sun, the more of an acquaintance you become. Venus is second best, Earth is third best, etc. Let’s take a moment of silence for our Neptunes out there.

How do I move up in someone’s Solar System?

If you’ve got your eye on that coveted Mercury spot, there are a few things you can do to help your chances. All you have to do is follow the below guidelines to rise in your friend’s Solar Systems.

Interact with friends: Snapchat Planet activity increases with Snapchat friend interaction. This boosts Bitmoji activity and Solar System rank.

Use Snapchat regularly: Use Snapchat daily to stay active on Snapchat Planet and increase your overall activity.



Use Snapchat daily to stay active on Snapchat Planet and increase your overall activity. Enable location data: Enable Snapchat location data to discover new places and find friends.

Keep your streaks going: Maintaining streaks with friends might help you rise in the Solar System.

Check out the Map feature: Discover new areas and find friends with Snapchat Map.

And there you have it. Go forth and become the new Mercury!