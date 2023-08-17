Kick streamer Adin Ross, known for his controversial comments about trans people and his canceled Kanye West interview, is under fire once again. This time, it involves his sister. It was revealed during a livestream that FouseyTube had been in contact with his sister, and Ross demanded to see the messages they had exchanged.

According to HotNewHipHop, The YouTuber revealed that the two have been talking to each other for weeks, but nothing has happened between them. But who is Ross’s sister, exactly?

Who is Adin Ross’s sister?

Naomi Ross is Adin’s older sister and has been featured in his videos for quite some time. While Adin rose in popularity through his livestreaming, Naomi became an online influencer in her own way, amassing over 160k followers on Instagram and having a private TikTok account with over 156,000 followers.

According to US Magazine, Ross recently started an OnlyFans page, something that her brother has zero interest in hearing about during his streams. However, that didn’t stop fans from trying to trick him into seeing inappropriate photos.

Ross was under the spotlight a few months back when her brother was tricked into seeing pictures of her. According to The Sun, Adin informed Naomi of what transpired, and she has received hateful messages since the incident. Fortunately, the picture in question was not hers, after an OnlyFans model came out and apologized for the situation. The model said that she was the on the photo her brother saw on stream and that she was nice to Ross whe she reached out.

Unfortunately, all this controversy surrounding her brother’s actions and reactions toward her made her feel upset. The influencer decided to take a break from social media due to the various photos and comments people have sent to her, which heavily affected her mental health.

While Naomi doesn’t have as huge an influence compared to Adin, she does plan to release content in the future. However, due to the constant drama involving her brother, especially when it comes to photos, it’s understandable why she wanted to step away from the limelight.