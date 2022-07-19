What to watch if you can’t get enough of ‘Invincible’

Invincible is an adult animated series based on the Image Comics series of the same name. It follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, the son of the great superhero Omni-man, as he navigates his new powers and learns how to be Earth’s next defender. Under the guidance of his father, he must fight foes, protect the planet, and save the lives of millions. However, Mark struggles to juggle his personal life and superhero duties as he must prove to his father and the world that he’s worthy of his moniker, Invincible.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season’s release on Amazon Prime, and while there is currently no release date, the show has already been renewed for a second and third season. So while you’re waiting for the second season to drop, get your fix by watching these 10 shows like Invincible.

10. The Legend of Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated series about a band of ragtag misfits turned mercenaries for hire. After racking up debt for their drinking antics at a bar, they find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria. However, these misfits are more interested in easy money and cheap ale than protecting the realm until the kingdom is threatened by evil and they realize they’re the only ones who can restore peace.

The show has superb voice acting, engaging dialogue, and beautiful animation. In addition, its relentless adult humor will have you cracking up. There is currently one season available for streaming on Amazon Prime and a second to be released.

9. Devilman: Crybaby

When demons reawaken, and the land is thrown into turmoil, unassuming Akira goes on a quest with his childhood friend, Ryou, to defeat the devils. Where they go is riddled with debauchery and degeneracy, and they are met with demons on the prowl for hosts to possess. The possessed then turn into grotesque monsters and wreak havoc.

The mini-series features heavy sexual content, gory action sequences, and an extremely dark premise. It does an excellent job of capturing the source material’s essence and conveying the situation’s disturbing bleakness. There is one season that is available for streaming via Netflix. Sadly, it is not very likely that the series will receive a second season as it has reached the end of the source material. However, we can always hope for a spin-off.

8. Blood of Zeus

Another series with a demonic premise is Blood of Zeus, known initially as Gods & Heroes. The story is based in ancient Greece when a commoner discovers that he is a demigod and the son of Zeus. When monsters begin to appear and terrorize the world, he realizes his true purpose – to save the world. Along the way, he meets other heroes and the gods, discovering a conspiracy to destroy Olympus.

The series will have you hooked from the beginning, as it’s dramatic, entertaining, and captivating. The first season is available on Netflix, with another on its way.

7. Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond is a futuristic continuation of The New Batman Adventures, which was canceled in favor of a more youth-oriented Batman. When an aging Bruce Wayne starts having trouble fighting criminals he once subdued with ease, he decides to retire the persona of Batman and quit crime fighting permanently. 20 years later, Terry McGinnis, a troublemaker with a deep sense of personal justice, runs into Bruce Wayne, and together they fight against a group of thugs. Bruce agrees to let Terry assume the persona of Batman to stop the crime and corruption in Gotham city.

It’s a well-written, exciting show full of vengeance and remorse and improves upon its predecessors’ animation. With three seasons available for streaming on HBO Max, there’s plenty to enjoy.

6. Todd McFarlane’s Spawn

After being betrayed and murdered by his friend, Al Simmons, a government-trained assassin, goes to Hell and must strike a deal with the devil to get his revenge. The agreement – become a soldier in Hell’s army in return for being able to return to the mortal plane to be with his love. However, the devil tricked him, and instead of returning to his normal body, he comes back five years later as a putrid being.

The series has excellent animation and a dark and mysterious aesthetic. It has three seasons and is available to stream on HBO Max. It also won an Emmy award in 1999 for Outstanding Animation Program.

5. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is a black comedy following the misadventures of Harley Quinn and her best friend, Poison Ivy. After realizing that her boyfriend, the Joker, does not love her, Harley tries to prove herself as a competent villain in order to join the Legion of Doom. As a result, she forms her own ragtag band of villains, including Poison Ivy, Clayface, and Doctor Psycho.

Harley Quinn is a fantastic protagonist to make a spin-off show about as she’s a bit crazy and a lot of fun. It’s a great laugh and very much an adult show with dark comedy and heavy-hitting themes. The humanization of the characters is superb, and their relationship with each other is dynamic and interesting. Currently, two seasons are available for streaming on HBO Max, with the highly-anticipated third season to be released on July 28, 2022.

4. Justice League

Forces of evil, beware. In this TV series, seven of the most formidable superheroes must work as a team to stop chaos and destruction from befalling the world. The Justice League lineup includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, the Flash, Hawkgirl, and the Martian Manhunter.

Many view the show as a more accurate depiction of the DC Universe and its characters. While it is a cartoon, it’s perfect for everyone. The stories are so well-written and action-packed that you don’t need to be a kid, or a big fan of the DC Universe, to enjoy them. There are two seasons available for streaming on HBO Max.

3. Wolverine and the X-men

After an attack at the school forces the X-men to go their separate ways, they find themselves back together again under the leadership of Wolverine. But when they find Professor X in a comatose state, the plot thickens, and things get complicated. Professor X then contacts them from the future when he is not comatose, and a new set of challenges is introduced as the X-men must prevent an inevitable war.

While the show is aimed toward children, it still deals with adult issues that appeal to an older audience. The violence is kept to a minimum while still preserving the exciting story. And with an abundance of humor and superb characterization, it’s a series worth watching. It has one season that is available to watch on Disney Plus.

2. The Boys Presents: Diabolical

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is a collection of animated stories. It’s a spin-off of the live-action television series The Boys and takes place in that universe. It features short episodes, each of which tells a different story. The tone of the stories ranges from comedic to dramatic, and each has its distinct premise and animation style.

Like the live-action series, the animated series has gory violence and robust language. It received critical acclaim for the animation, voice acting, plot, and humor. It currently has one season available for streaming on Amazon Prime, and many fans are hoping for a second.

1. Castlevania

When Lisa Tepes, the beloved wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake after being accused of witchcraft, Dracula wages war on the people of Wallachia and unleashes an army of demonic creatures from Hell. Fortunately, Trevor Belmont is still in town. As the last surviving member of the Belmont family, a disgraced family known for hunting monsters, Trevor is one of the few who can stop Dracula and save the world.

The series has fantastic voice acting, world-building, and many, many action sequences. It concluded with three seasons that are available to watch on Netflix.