’90 Day Fiancé UK season 2′: Where are the couples now?

With 90 Day Fiancé UK season three hitting screens later this month, it’s officially one year since the events of the uniquely British take on the iconic American TV show’s second season. The series gained significant attention online – thanks to rapper Jose in particular – for its larger-than-life cast members and the specific awkwardness that British reality television has a mastery of.

Here’s what we know about last year’s couples, including who is still together, and who parted ways after filming wrapped.

Shane and Mert – still together

Shane, a transgender woman who hails from England, was initially terrified to meet her Turkish lover Mert, who she met online, in his native country, as she feared rejection and discrimination from his family and the culture. However, Mert’s move to the UK – aside from some bumps in the road and arguments with Shane’s family and friends – ended well, with the pair marrying by the season’s end.

Shane and Mert frequently share updates about their lives on social media, and by the looks of it, things are going well for the married couple, who enjoy days out and looking after their adopted cats. They also vlog about their lives on their Youtube Channel, titled Shane & Mert: The Next Chapter.

Michael and Mercy – still together

Although initially suspicious that she may be scamming him for money, British Michael traveled to Mercy’s home country of Kenya to partake in a wedding ceremony in custom with her culture, which included a terrified Michael sacrificing a goat. Upon her arrival to the UK, Mercy quickly felt homesick, and their British wedding ceremony was full of explosive arguments after months of tension between the two.

As shown on her Instagram, Mercy still lives in the UK – and appears to be enjoying her new life with her husband. Her page is full of travel logs and smiling pictures with friends, so hopefully she gets to travel back to her home country as much as she needs to.

Tionne and David – still together?

Image via Discovery Plus

Tionne made herself the villain of season two due to her frequent demands for her Dominican boyfriend David, who lived a humble life teaching kids. The self-described “princess” wasn’t happy with the engagement ring he picked out, and tried to pick her own – one that was way out of David’s budget.

This hurdle didn’t seem too much for the couple, as the couple shared plenty of pictures together on their Instagram pages way after the season aired. However, in more recent times, the two have both deactivated their accounts, which could suggest the two have broken up.

Robert and Assel – still together

Scotsman Robert met Kazahkstan resident Assel via online dating, despite the disproval of his young daughter, Arwen. Arwen was right to be concerned, however – as she and Assel frequently came to blows over money and moving home, which resulted in Robert halting any plans to propose.

As shown on their social media, Robert and Assel seem very much still a couple, as of May 2024. However, nothing on their shared posts seems to imply the two have decided to engaged or married, so they’re likely still working through their differences.

Rebekah and Cristian – still together

Bellydancer Rebekah’s career – and the attention from men that it brought – threatened to derail the upcoming wedding with her Argentinian beau, who she met on a cruise. Rebekah, who had her own insecurities from a toxic first marriage – was concerned about Cristian being too controlling, but the couple eventually got hitched after settling their differences.

Although not frequent updaters on social media, by the looks of Rebekah and Cristian’s Instagram posts, the two are doing well, and look to be still together, as of 2024. Recently, Rebekah has been traveling the globe – assumingly with her husband in tow.

Kadie and Alejandro – broken up (with a new baby)

At the end of season two, British Kadie and Mexican Alejandro managed to – only just – pull off a pretty disastrous wedding in Alejandro’s native Guadalajara, after a series of family feuds and thunderstorms. By the time of the reunion episode in the finale, however, the star-crossed lovers were absent, and gave a statement revealing that the two had separated.

On social media in the months following, Kadie surprised fans by revealing that she was pregnant with her and Alejandro’s first child – although she quickly stated that her estranged husband had decided not to be involved as a father. She welcomed a son in February of this year.

Louise and Jose – still together (and back for a new season)

Easily the most memorable of the second season, Louise and Jose made waves both on the TV screen and on social media for their bizarre relationship. Englishwoman Louise met Colombian Jose online, after being wooed by the aspiring rapper’s dedicated song, “I Love You, Chicken” – four of the few English words Jose knew when he married Louise and followed her back to her home city of Gloucester – much to the annoyance of Louise’s young son.

As shown in the final episodes of season two, Jose – miraculously – passed the British citizenship test, and welcomed a baby shortly after filming wrapped. If you enjoyed Jose’s antics, you’re in luck, as the pair are due to appear once more in season three, so their more recent antics have been kept under wraps for spoiler purposes.

