More content is about to drop on Disney Plus — but it’s not another new property. While Disney announced more spin-offs and reboots, classic content that you may have watched when you were young is about to make its way into streaming. Maybe now is the perfect time to introduce your children to the classic content.

According to ComicBook.com, a classic kids’ show will be available to stream on Disney Plus. And while most Gen Z kids may not recognize them, the older generation might have a kick on rewatching stuff from their childhood. PB&J Otter, an animated show that was first released in 1998 and ended in 2001, will soon be available on the platform.

Alongside this show, other children’s titles such as The Spectacular Spider-Man and Bear in The Big Blue House will be making their way onto the streaming platform. But it’s not just only kids’ shows that will be added onto the Disney Plus catalogue as season 33 of The Simpsons will also be available for fans to watch.

PB&J Otter is an educational kids’ show about anthropomorphic animals who live in Lake Hoohaw and focuses on the Otter family. More specifically, three kids named Peanut, Butter, and Jelly. Each episode contains life lessons. Some of them are simple topics such as the responsibilities of taking a pet, while others go towards themes such as letting fame go to your head. The show had three seasons and aired over 60 episodes throughout its runtime.

PB&J Otter is scheduled to come out on Disney Plus on Oct. 19, 2022.