‘A funny, smart, kind, gentle man’: The creator of streaming’s unshakable biggest series pays tribute to guest star Billy Miller

The world of entertainment has suffered another loss after actor Billy Miller was announced to have passed away at the age of just 43, leading to tributes pouring in from all corners of the industry.

Best known for his work on soap operas including The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, Miller also won three Daytime Emmy awards from six nominations, securing two trophies in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category and one on the Lead Actor side of the equation.

In addition to his success in the arena of soaps, the star also lend his talents to a number of other acclaimed shows including Justified, Ray Donovan, and Suits, appearing in four episodes of the latter as Marcus Specter, the brother of Gabriel Macht’s main character Harvey.

As the most popular episodic production on streaming by far – one that’s spent nine weeks at the summit of the Nielsen ratings and doesn’t show any sign of coming down soon – a whole new wave of viewers will be introduced to Miller thanks to his brief-if-memorable contribution to Suits as the younger sibling struggling with a gambling addiction and business woes.

Taking to social media, creator Aaron Korsh paid tribute to one of the many popular faces to have passed through Suits over its nine seasons, calling him a “funny, smart, kind, and gentle man.”

Very sad news for the entire #Suits family. Billy Miller has passed away.



I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes.



A funny, smart, kind, gentle man. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) September 17, 2023

No official cause of death has been provided as of yet, but Miller’s friends, family, colleagues, and co-workers aren’t going to be any less affected by the loss as a result.