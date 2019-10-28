First Look At Admiral Picard In Star Trek: Picard Revealed

Excitement is building for the January premiere of Star Trek: Picard, and we’ve already heard a lot about what to expect from the CBS All Access series. Over the weekend, the Destination Star Trek convention provided some reveals via Patrick Stewart, including new insights into the Borg and the return of some familiar characters. Another significant piece of news from the convention though was the first look at Picard’s admiral uniform, both through the prop and on the cover of IDW Publishing’s prequel comic series.

The cover image, which you can see below, shows Picard in the admiral uniform, suggesting that the three-issue prequel will fill in some of the gaps between Star Trek: Nemesis and the first episode of Star Trek: Picard. The cover was created by Sara Pitre-Durocher and was likely based off the actual uniform prop, which was on display during the UK convention. The presence of the uniform and the focus of the prequel series, seems to imply we’ll be getting at least a few flashbacks to Picard’s time as an admiral in the CBS All Access show.

The IDW series will also explore the mission that led to Picard leaving Starfleet, eventually taking up retirement in his vineyard, along with an adorable dog called Number One. From what’s come out of previews, the mission in question involves a crisis on a Romulan colony that pushes Picard into making a difficult choice. Furthermore, we’ll be getting a prequel novel, Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope, to take us through to the first episode of the television series. The initial issue of the comic will be available on November 4th and the book on February 11th, 2020.

In the meantime, we’re expecting more trailers and information about characters to emerge as we get closer to Star Trek: Picard‘s January 23rd, 2020 release date. With CBS already ordering a second season, and Paramount reportedly considering a movie, the next stage in the captain’s story is certainly shaping up to be a crucial one for the Trek universe.