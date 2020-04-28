We’ve now got less than a month to go until Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its seventh and final season. And to mark the occasion, a new trailer has been released which teases Phil Coulson and his crew’s all-important final mission – they must change the past to save the future. In other words, it’s time for some time travel.

Unfortunately, this trailer isn’t exactly packed with fresh footage. The first minute or so is the same clip which was previously released as a sneak peek at last summer’s Comic-Con. It makes sense to repackage it in this teaser, though, as it neatly sums up the threat that the gang will be dealing with : the evil, face-stealing alien Chronicoms.

We then get a burst of shots showcasing the resurrected Coulson (Clark Gregg) – he’s an LMD now, remember – and his gang – including Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) – in era-appropriate apparel. The big final tease is then, er, something else we’ve seen before.

“So you’re saying to save S.H.I.E.L.D….?” questions Daisy, causing Coulson to reply: “… We have to save HYDRA.” The trailer then closes with a shot of a HYDRA ring, a promise that the evil organization will be back in season 7.

There’s also a brief glimpse in there of Enver Gjokaj back as Daniel Sousa. This has been a poorly kept secret for months, but it was finally confirmed in April that the Agent Carter star would be returning for a crossover with the much-missed Hayley Atwell-led series. This tells us that the gang won’t stay in 1931 and will jump ahead to the late 40s. Hence how Coulson and Daisy are there at the birth of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Don’t miss the season premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Wednesday, May 27th on ABC.