‘American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2’ release date, cast, and more

American Horror Story has officially been airing for more than a decade, as it heads into the second half of its twelfth season. The series has seen plenty of ups and downs over the years, but in all it’s maintained a steady, invested fanbase and a talented cast who carry even the wildest stories to success.

Recommended Videos

The first half of the show’s latest season, Delicate, aired on FX between Sept. 30 and Oct. 18 of 2023, and left off with plenty more story to tell. The second half of the season is guaranteed to address fan questions, and viewers don’t have long to wait for answers.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 release date

Delicate’s first part only consisted of a meager five episodes, so its little wonder that fans were so desperate to see more. The show left off with a huge number of storylines left dangling, and fans have been waiting to see everything tied up for nearly a half year now. By the time the second half of the season comes out, a full six months will have passed, which may require a rewatch before the second half of the season officially premieres.

That premiere is slated for April 3, just as the Spring TV season properly sets in. The sixth episode will arrive at the outset of April, followed by the remaining three episodes of season 12. Those episodes will follow weekly, dropping on April 10, 17, and 24.

Returning cast for part 2 of Delicate

The majority of the cast from the first half of season 12 will be making a return for Part 2, including the titular Emma Roberts, who leads the current season’s cast. She’ll be joined by Denis O’Hare, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Julie White in the main cast, alongside a lineup of talented supporting cast members.

Where to watch AHS: Delicate Part 2

Image via FX

Initially, fans can expect Delicate Part 2 to air on FX, but it will eventually land on streaming for we cable cutters to enjoy. The entire AHS lineup is available to enjoy with a subscription to Hulu, down to the first half of season 12. So fans looking forward to Part 2 can re-binge the first half of the season, along with each of the previous seasons, ahead of Delicate Part 2’s big debut, and within a few months the latest episodes will join their peers on the streaming service.