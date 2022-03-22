Attack On Titan is set to reach its sure-to-be explosive and climactic finale next month, and given the likelihood that it’s going to leave you overwhelmed, a jazz album paying tribute to the beloved anime will be right there to calm you down.

Prescription for Sleep: Attack on Titan consists of songs from the anime Attack on Titan, performed by GENTLE LOVE and reworked to be smooth and silky. The album, set to arrive on April 4, is being distributed by Scarlet Moon Records.

A description for the album on Bandcamp outlines that the album’s purpose was to help make the intense series feel somewhat calmer, which fans could do with after the explosive events of last week’s episode.

“Bringing peace to the ultra violent hit anime series was a lofty goal, but GENTLE LOVE has done it again, featuring key themes from across all four seasons and featuring a song of hope in the original theme, ‘Sunrise’.”

GENTLE LOVE consists of Saxophonist Norihiko Hibino, composer for Metal Gear Solid 2, and pianist AYAKI. The musical duo has worked together in the past and has released musical tributes to other well-known soundtracks, like those of Stardew Valley and Shovel Knight.

The album consists of 14 tracks which include:

“ətˈæk 0N tάɪtn” “The Reluctant Heroes” “Vogel im Käfig” “Call your name” “Barricades” “Call of Silence” “YouSeeBIGGIRL_T_T I” “YouSeeBIGGIRL_T_T II” “Shingeki St – Hrn- Egt 20130629 Kyojin” “So ist es immer” “Zero Eclipse” “The Successor” “Shogeki” “Sunrise (Original)”

Prescription for Sleep: Attack on Titan is the 12th album in the group’s Prescription for Sleep series, which has been going since 2013. So far, the group’s most popular track is their cover of Fallen Down from the video game Undertale, which sits on more than 2.7 million streams on Spotify.

Prescription for Sleep: Attack on Titan will release digitally on April 4, 2022, on major streaming platforms. The final episode of the series, “The Dawn of Humanity”, is set for premiere on the same date.