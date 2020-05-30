Disney Reportedly Wants Angelina Jolie And Will Smith For Kingdom Hearts Show

There’s a new Kingdom Hearts TV show in development for Disney+, and while not much is known about it just yet, we’ve now begun to hear a little bit about which worlds and characters could be appearing in the project.

Before we dive in, though, we should note that the Mouse House actually has two series based on the property in the works, one being a live-action show and the other one being animated. And when it comes to the former, it seems the studio is aiming high in regards to casting. In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood are in development, and a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston is in the works, all of which were correct – Disney’s eyeing up Angelina Jolie and Will Smith for cameo appearances in the series. And we’ve also heard that they could even cameo in the animated show, too.

Apparently, each episode will travel to a different Disney movie world, and they want Jolie and Smith to cameo for the episodes where they go to the Maleficent and Aladdin worlds, respectively. Of course, it’d certainly be a huge coup if Disney could get two of the biggest names in Hollywood to make any kind of appearance in the TV show, and while we don’t know yet what scale this production will be, if names like these are being mooted in discussions, one imagines it’ll be pretty big.

Indeed, few franchises have as vast a pool to draw from as Kingdom Hearts does, so there’s certainly some logic that this’ll be a substantial outing. Last year’s Kingdom Hearts III drew its characters largely from animated classics, including Toy Story, The Lion King and Monsters, Inc. (easier to translate to a game). The one exception was the Pirates of the Caribbean world. Imagine if Johnny Depp returned as Jack Sparrow though, only on TV. Couldn’t be worse than Pirates 4 or 5, right?

But tell us, what would you make of Angelina Jolie and Will Smith dipping their toes into the Kingdom Hearts TV show? Sound terrible? Sound magical? Whatever your polarizing points of view, leave them in the comments section below. I know someone who’s a complete Kingdom Hearts nut and have endured many a conversation on it. Looks like I’ll be putting up with more when this series comes out.