Anthony Mackie Shares Hilarious Photo To Celebrate Sebastian Stan’s Birthday

Anthony Mackie may have made it his business to call out Tom Holland on any occasion the opportunity presents itself whether it be the MTV Movie & TV Awards or a trip to a theme park, but he’d never dream of showing any outward hostility towards The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan.

The duo have an infectious chemistry, and they were happy to riff on each other during production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second Disney Plus series, particularly when they’re both being held under guard for a spot of improvised therapy in an effort to have Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes work out their differences.

In fact, Mackie has even revealed that he and Stan have pet names for each other, although the chances of Kevin Feige giving the green light to another globetrotting buddy adventure called Choclachino and Sexy Seabass are unfortunately slim to none. The franchise’s former Winter Soldier recently turned 39 years old, and to mark the milestone Mackie posted a behind the scenes image from their hit show, which you can check out below.

The MCU’s freshly-minted Captain America even described his co-star as “the vanilla in my ice cream sandwich”, once again reinforcing the Mackie/Stan dynamic as the premiere bromance in superhero storytelling. The two actors clearly love hanging out and working together, and even though Sam is now the world’s foremost star-spangled superhero with his own solo movie in development at long last, it’s a foregone conclusion that Bucky will still have a major role to play in Captain America 4, even if the chances of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 look to be slimmer than ever by the feature film reveal.