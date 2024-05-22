Are any ‘911’ cast members leaving after season 7?

911 is the kind of show that we wish would last forever. It’s hard not to get swept up in the close relationships between the main characters… all while being shocked (yet again) by the off-the-wall 9-1-1 calls they answer.

The 911 season 7 premiere aired on March 14th, and we’re now gearing up for the May 30th finale, which will likely find all the main characters in some life-threatening situations. Although we’re sure everything will be okay in the end, we’re also counting on a cliffhanger that will make us upset that we have to wait for more episodes.

Now that we know that there will be a season 8 of 911, we need to know if we’re going to see the same beloved faces on the wild Fox drama.

Which cast members are returning after season 7?

When news of the season 8 renewal was reported, there was no indication that any regular cast members are leaving. It would be terrible to learn that any of the main actors, from Peter Krause who plays troubled Captain Bobby Nash to his brilliant partner Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), was saying goodbye. We expect to see Christopher (Gavin McHugh), (Eddie Diaz), Ryan Guzman, and Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) back on our TV screens.

While most procedurals feature such large casts that it’s okay for them to lose a few characters every now and then, it would be very noticeable if any of the Station 118 crew left 911. The team works together so well to help people in extreme danger (and they give each other some pretty good personal advice, too).

Several seasons before season 7, which could be considered the show’s best one yet, there was already one big cast replacement. Abby Clark (Connie Britton) left after season 1, and Buck’s (Oliver Stark) sweet and smart sister Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) came on board as the crew’s 9-1-1 operator in season 2. While it’s possible that some new characters could be introduced in season 8, there have been no official announcements just yet.

Oliver Stark was just as thrilled as us that there will be more episodes after season 7. He wrote on Instagram, Another year with this bunch! How lucky am I!? @911onabc season 8 ahead.” We’re definitely the lucky ones because we get another season (at least) with these compelling first responders.

