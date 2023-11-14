Are Izzy Gleicher and Cameron Hardin on good terms now that ‘Big Brother 25’ has ended? Their rocky relationship, explained

If you kept up with Big Brother 25 from the very beginning, you might remember the long-lasting feud between Izzy Gleicher and Cameron Hardin, which kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the first half of the season.

When Izzy was evicted on September 15, allowing Felicia Cannon to see another week, she looked at her rival in the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) and said “I’ll be seeing you, pig,” in an attempt to insult him, while simultaneously referencing the punishment they had to endure earlier that week.

After losing the veto competition, Izzy and Cameron received a punishment titled “Piggy Pals,” which required the duo to wear pig costumes for the remainder of the week, as well as move 2,000 scoops of dirt into a pigpen in the backyard, using nothing but a tiny scooper — yikes!

In an exclusive interview with Parade upon her eviction, Izzy reflected the controversial comments she made towards Cameron on her way out, ultimately revealing that they “probably should have never happened” in the first place. Despite her regret, she admitted that she never wanted to see the self-proclaimed “Space Cowboy” again post-filming, however, that was not the case…

The duo was forced to interact come finale night, where Cameron served as a member of the jury and won America’s Favorite Houseguest. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly after being deemed the fan-favorite of the season, the stay-at-home dad reflected on his interaction with Izzy this past Thursday (November 9), revealing where their relationship stands now that Big Brother 25 has come to a close.

Photo via CBS

According to reporter Dalton Ross, Izzy told him upon her eviction, “I hope I never see Cameron again.” Because of this, he asked America’s Favorite Houseguest, “How was it seeing Izzy again tonight?” in a interview after the Big Brother 25 finale, prompting Cameron to spill the tea.

Admitting that he “never really was an Izzy fan,” Cameron admitted that his perception of the professional flautist changed after interacting with one another this past Thursday, where they had a cordial (some might even say friendly) encounter on stage — how wild is that?

“I hope that going back and her having an opportunity to watch back some of these things maybe changed her opinion a little bit, because she actually did hug me on stage,” Cameron shared, which was a surprise to both himself, as well as viewers back home.

“We didn’t necessarily say, ‘I love you and I’m so proud of you and you’re my best friend’ and stuff, but the fact that she had enough respect to give me a hug and say, ‘Great job’ — That was really big, and I give her as much credit as I possibly can, and I’m proud that she’s hopefully a bigger person now than she was when she walked out the door,” he continued passionately.

Concluding his statement by admitting that he is “super proud of the person that she is,” gushing about his fellow houseguest for a few more minutes, it looks like the beef might be squashed between Izzy and Cameron — how sweet is that?

Regardless of where they stand now, to watch Izzy Gleicher and Cameron Hardin’s respective journeys Big Brother 25 from start to finish, fans of the beloved competition series can stream the entire season on Paramount Plus now.