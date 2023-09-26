Are Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ still together? Their relationship, explained

While Britt Stewart is dating her partner from season 31, Daniel Durant, Sharna Burgess is engaged to her partner from season 30, Brian Austin Green, and more, Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are one of the biggest success stories to come out of the Dancing with the Stars franchise.

Despite failing to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, Kym fancied the businessman, investor, and television personality beyond the ballroom, confirming in September of 2015 that she and her Dancing with the Stars partner were in a relationship post-show.

While Kym and Robert were cute as can be nearly a decade ago, are they still together in 2023? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Are Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson of Dancing with the Stars still together?

Not only are Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec still together, but they are married and proud parents of twins — how cute is that?

In February of 2016, the couple became engaged after less than a year of dating. “I still can’t believe that a year after walking into a dance studio of all places, my life has changed this much. Kym is an incredible woman and I’m just so excited for what the future brings for us,” the Shark Tank star gushed.

A few months later, the two lovebirds tied the knot in July of 2016, with fellow Dancing with the Stars alums like Witney Carson, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Donny Osmond, and more in attendance, as well as Shark Tank stars Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John — our hearts can’t handle this!

“I never thought I’d get married again,” Robert dished in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE just moments after the wedding. “I worried I’d become bitter or an old cat guy, but at the end of the day, everybody wants to connect to another human being. When I met Kym, it was just effortless.”

Since getting married, the duo welcomed twins in April of 2018 named Hudson and Haven Herjavec. To the delight of Dancing with the Stars fans across the globe, based on Kym and Robert’s respective Instagram profiles, the family appears to be as happy, healthy, and thriving.

Dancing With the Stars returns to our screens with a highly-anticipated premiere episode tonight at 8pm ET/PT, with brand new episodes to follow weekly on ABC or Disney Plus. With a star-studded cast consisting of Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and more, it is sure to be a season to remember!