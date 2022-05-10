Ariana Debose Scores Recurring Role in ‘Westworld’ Season 4

DeBose's role and character in the sci-fi series has yet to be revealed.

Ariana DeBose goes from West Side Story to Westworld in season 4 of HBO’s science-fiction series.

First reported by Variety, DeBose has been confirmed in a recurring role in the upcoming season. What her role will be is currently unknown, as is most of the information about the new plot lines, but Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan will be returning to the acclaimed series.

HBO released the first teaser on Monday, with fans discovering the Easter egg and the June 26 release date. The trailer showed creepy imagery, a tree on fire, flies coming out of a host’s mouth, and much more as “Perfect Day” by Lou Reed plays and ends with the foreboding line, “You’re gonna reap what you sow,” giving fans more content to speculate about.

DeBose is having a string of successes following her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story. She will be the host of this year’s Tony Awards ceremony, and she recently joined the cast of Sony’s comic book adaption Kraven the Hunter where she’ll play Calypso, a voodoo priestess who torments Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) with her powers.

Westworld season 3 saw Dolores (Wood) free from the park and out in the real world seeking revenge on those who had done her wrong. She teams up Caleb (Paul) with and manages to destroy the omniscient AI Rehoboam, but as a result, she erased herself from existence. The trailer obviously still shows an active Dolores, but in regards to what capacity this will be in, viewers will have to wait and see.

Westworld season 3 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on June 26.