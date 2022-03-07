With last night’s “Night of the End,” there are now only three episodes left in the final season of Attack on Titan, and the preview for next week’s outing teases the penultimate fight of our protagonists on Paradis.

The last couple of episodes have taken a back seat in terms of action and narrative development, though they’ve helped the remaining characters reach a consensus about what to do next. Now, all of them are pushing towards the Paradis harbors, in the hope of catching up to Eren and dissuading him from destroying the entire world with his army of Colossal Titans.

The only catch is that the Yeagerists have taken over the harbor. During next week’s episode, “Traitor,” the 104 Cadets will have to find a way to navigate through Floch’s extremists or even kill them if it comes to it. You can check out the preview clip for the 85th episode below.

“To save the world, they must stop Eren. Though determined to do so, old allies stand in their way. Next episode: ‘Traitor.'”

Attack on Titan Episode 85 Preview pic.twitter.com/mxIBMnHLht — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 6, 2022

Attack on Titan has also revealed the title for the remaining two episodes: “Retrospective” and “The Dawn of Humanity.” Assuming the series will end with the 87th episode, then “The Dawn of Humanity” is the definitive title of the series finale.

Unfortunately, that still leaves a huge issue. Comparing the anime to the manga series, there are still 12 chapters remaining in Isayama’s story, which means that the show won’t be able to wrap up in just three episodes, unless the finale is a feature-length, as many people have already speculated.

I guess we’ll ultimately have to wait and see for ourselves when MAPPA reveals its plans for “special programming” during this year’s Anime Japan festival.