We’re finally there, folks. After more than a year, the second part of the final season of Attack on Titan premiered last night and picked up the story exactly where the first part left off. Now, #AttackonTitanFinalSeason is trending on Twitter as fans come together to celebrate the return of one of the most popular anime shows in history.

Stakes have never been higher in Hajime Isayama’s fictional world than they are now. Following years and years of compromise, the nations of Marley and Eldia are butting heads for one last time. At the center of this traumatic conflict, Eren Yeager is planning to cause the Rumbling and use the Founding Titan to euthanize the population of Paradis Island, while Reiner Braun – the reluctant and tragic hero on Marley’s side – struggles to stop this insane plan.

These last 12 episodes will determine the ultimate fate of the Subjects of Ymir, which comprise most of our protagonists and side characters. It will also hopefully explain how Ymir came to inherit the power of the Titans in the first place. But for now, Attack on Titan fans are just happy that their favorite anime series is back.

The hype fully kicked in yesterday when producer MAPPA released the opening and ending sequences to Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 2, which got a lot of people emotional, as you can see below.

#AttackonTitanFinalSeason



Listening to Understanding

the new op the lyrics of it

the new attack on titan ending might be the most beautiful thing i've ever seen #AttackonTitanFinalSeason

Some people, meanwhile, are apparently really into the heavy metal vibe of the title sequence:

This is how the new Attack on Titan op song got me like : #shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeason

Saying farewell to these characters that we’ve come to know and love will be no easy feat, especially for the main character who has never been able to catch a breath ever since the narrative kicked into motion. Indeed, as one user pointed out, it’ll be hard to say goodbye to “the boy who sought freedom.”

The emotional toll of the final arc is also having an effect on people, despite the fact that we’re only through with the first episode:

'are you ok?' no ive watched attack on titan

One fan even brought our attention to the aesthetics of season 4 part 2, which are admittedly mind-blowing and otherworldly.

The Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 ending visuals are beautiful

The last batch of Attack on Titan episodes air every Sunday on Crunchyroll and Funimation, though you can also catch them on other streaming platforms like Hulu or Adult Swim.