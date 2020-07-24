Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Show Will Reportedly Have 3 Seasons

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will have a total of three seasons.

For those of you who are not familiar with the source material, Avatar is set in a world in which some people are given the ability to bend one of the four elements, those being fire, water, air and earth. When the power-hungry Fire Nation sets out to conquer the globe, it falls onto the Avatar – a legendary reincarnating figure with the power to bend all four elements – to restore balance.

Avatar first aired on Nickelodeon in the mid-2000s. Thanks to its well-written story, charming characters and amazing action, the show quickly amassed a large and loyal following. Almost a decade later, Netflix acquired the animated series for distribution, and in doing so gave it a second life. Now, with renewed interest, the streamer is planning on adapting it themselves.

The original series has three seasons as well, each of which follow the titular Avatar on a quest to master one of the three elements. The first season is devoted to water, the second to earth and the third and last to fire. There is a slight caveat to this structure, though, as the third season is a bit longer than the preceding two.

Whether Netflix’s adaptation will likewise feature an extended final season, we can’t yet confirm. However, considering they’re sticking with three rather than four, it seems likely the streamer will follow the original structure of Avatar: The Last Airbender as closely as possible. And given the success of the original show, it certainly appears that’s the best way to go.