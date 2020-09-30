Batwoman Has Just Cast Another Batman Villain For Season 2

Batwoman is adding another of Gotham’s most infamous supervillains in season 2, as Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Victor Zsasz is coming to the Arrowverse series in its next run (which We Got This Covered first told you last month), with Alex Morf taking on the role of the crazed killer. Funnily enough, Morf already has history with the DC multiverse, as he played a gang leader named Sykes in the fifth and final season of Fox’s Gotham.

The official description for the character says he’s “a charismatic, skilled hitman with high, unpredictable energy. He proudly carves tally marks onto his skin for every victim he kills.” So, in other words, Batwoman will be delivering a very traditional take on the criminal. He’s the latest major comic book villain to arrive on the show, too, following the introduction of Hush in season 1.

Zsasz has surprisingly become one of the most prolific of the Dark Knight’s enemies seen in live-action lately. He had a small role in Batman Begins, as played by Tim Booth, with Gotham later adapting him in a much bigger way when Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Carrigan took over the part. Earlier this year, meanwhile, Chris Messina gave his take on Zsasz in Birds of Prey, which portrayed him as Black Mask’s henchman.

The biggest addition in season 2 of Batwoman though is, of course, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, the original-to-TV creation who’ll take over the mantle from Kate Kane, as she’s mysteriously disappeared. Set photos have already revealed our first look at Leslie in the Batsuit, though we’ve been told that her revamp of the costume is a work-in-progress that will develop over time.

While filming is now underway, Batwoman won’t return to our screens until January 2021 along with the rest of The CW’s DC franchise. In the meantime, with the news of Zsasz making his debut, tell us, which other Batman villains do you want to see in the show? Have your say in the comments section below.